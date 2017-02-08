iPad Mini 5 Release Date Update: iPad Pro Mini To Be Released In March?
Fans are eagerly waiting for the reveal and eventual release of Apple's successor to the 2015 iPad Mini 4, the iPad Mini 5. So far, only rumors and speculations about the new device are available for public consumption, as the Cupertino tech giant hasn't released any official information yet.
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, famous for his Apple "predictions," said Apple will be releasing iPads in three different sizes – a 9.7-inch model, a 10.5-inch model, and a 12.9-inch model – this 2017. Although he made no mention of a 7.9-inch iPad model, fans believe the company will release a device of that size because the earlier iPad is old enough to get a refresh.
Many, however, are making the assumption that Apple has decided to phase out the iPad Mini because recent iPhone Plus models with a 5.5-inch screen have taken over the demand for the small tablet, MacRumors reported.
For those who remain hopeful for a new iPad Mini, though, the hoping still continues. It is believed that Apple might do away with the old naming system and introduce the new "iPad Pro mini" as an entry-level model for the iPad Pro line of devices, Tech Times reported.
It is also believed that the new iPad Mini will have a 7.9-inch Retina display, powered by either an A9 or newer A10 processor that's backed by an M9 co-processor for motion tracking support, and an upgraded 3GB of RAM.
Apple is also expected to give more portability to the already highly-portable tablet by slimming it down to 5mm, 1mm thinner than its predecessor. It will also have a durable aluminum chassis, and will feature IP68 water resistance.
It is also rumored to have 3D Touch support, possible support for the Apple Pencil, and use a D-Jack instead of the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.
Rumors suggest that the new iPad Mini 5 or iPad Pro mini will be released in March this year, possibly launching along with the iPad Pro 2 and the new iMac. It is expected to cost at around $399 for the 32GB model, with prices going higher corresponding to storage capacity options.
Still, Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will be making "radical" changes to the iPad come 2018, and so fans should take the rumors and the news with a grain of salt and wait until Apple releases official information.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Twitter Goes Wild After Christian Virgin Compares Sex To A Can Of Soup On Hit TV Show
- This Pastor Feeds His Congregation Rat Poison To Show God's Power: Is This Biblical?
- Fifty Shades – 'Much Darker Than Kinky Sex' Say Protesters
- Five Things You Can Pray For President Trump Every Day – Regardless Of Your Politics
- 'I Am Nothing Without Him.' How Jesus Spoke To This Young Woman And Saved Her From Alcoholism
- John Piper: Why You Shouldn't Take Nude Selfies
- Thomas More: Torturer Or Saint?
- Sufjan Stevens: Idea Of 'A Christian Nation' Is Absolutely Heretical
- A New Way To Read God's Word? Why You Should Try #BibleBookClub
- Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Bares Plan To Win Global War Against Radical Islam
- 70-Year-Old Christian Granddad Slapped With 'Fabricated' Blasphemy Charges As Court Acquits Muslim Assault Suspects
- Thousands Attend Catholic Ceremony In Japan Beatifying 'Samurai Of Christ'
- Stand Up For Christian Values And Issue That Religious Freedom Order, Franklin Graham Urges Trump
- UK Christian 'Prayer Wall' To Be Built Out Of A Million Bricks Representing A Million Answered Prayers
- Christians Expelled From China For Helping North Korean Defectors