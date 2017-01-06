Huge 'Winged Demon' Seen in Phoenix? Facebook Photo Sparks Speculations of End Times Yet Again

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Has the devil just showed up in America?

A disturbing photo of what appears to be a massive "winged demon" on a darkened, eerie-looking street in Phoenix, Arizona was posted on Facebook by user Richard Christianson, triggering mixed comments, including those saying that this could be another indication that the end times are near.

Christianson posted the photo with the caption: "What the hell do you see in this picture for reals ??? Anybody."

The devil-like creature was photographed moments after it reportedly walked down Christianson's street in Phoenix.

The photo was later removed from Christianson's Facebook page but not after it was viewed nearly 90,000 times.

Reporting on the matter, the Daily Express said the image appears to show a shadowy figure "the size of a house" with large wings and spokes on its head.

Some Facebook commenters said the image could very well be that of an evil spirit.

However, others remained dubious, with one saying the fuzzy photo could be that of a palm tree.

One Facebook user posted: "But with the EVIL days we live in now, what if it is a demon wreaking evil deeds all around us? Whether you want to believe it or not, these are the END TIMES."

Another wrote: "Looks like a frontline demon!!"

Others said they saw a man crouched down by the demon's feet.

Freaklore added fuel to the belief of those speculating the end times, saying the demonic image posted on Facebook "is disturbing on different levels, because it points to an apocalypse type of a setting."

"When we start seeing things such as this, it can only mean that the world may be coming to an end," the website added.

Freaklore noted that there are passages in the Bible mentioning that demonic entities would wander the Earth in the darkest of days.

"There are some who think this is in fact not a demon, but that of an angel. Perhaps it is possible, but it has the appearance of something more sinister perhaps because of the setting.

"What this demon or angel was doing here is still unexplained. It is possible this thing was intervening with something happening here," it said.

The alleged "devil" photo came out ahead of a solar eclipse that would reportedly occur in August this year. Some Christians believe this could trigger the apocalypse, according to the Express.