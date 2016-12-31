How to know if an opportunity came from God or not?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

In life, we'll come across many opportunities but we won't take all of them. That's because not all opportunities that come our way are best for us. However, how do we know if it's the right opportunity to take anyway?

Most of the time, we will rely on our gut feeling. Does it feel right or not? If it does, we take it and if it doesn't, we reject. But you see, when life presents an open door, your discernment shouldn't be based on your own gut feeling alone. God must always be involved in your decision making.

So, how can you know if an opportunity is from God? Here are five signs you can watch out for:

1. You have prayed for it.

A new opportunity can be an answered prayer, one that you've been praying for. God always hears our prayers but it is He who can decide which one to say yes to. According to 1 John 5:14-15, "This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him."

Advertisement

2. You deserve it.

There are so many people out there who work hard every day but wait years and years to get a promotion and pay raise. These people know what they deserve and you must too. Life doesn't give easy passes, so when an opportunity presents itself and you honestly believe in your heart that you deserve it, then go for it because God knows you deserve it too. Psalm 84:11 says "For the Lord God is a sun and shield; The Lord gives grace and glory; No good thing does He withhold from those who walk uprightly."

3. You don't fear it.

I always believed that when you fear an opportunity, then it's probably not good for you. You know, there's a big difference between hesitation and fear. Hesitation is a normal feeling because you're going to do something new. However, if you fear an opportunity then it just shows your heart is not at peace with it. Remember, God wants your heart to be at peace and not live in fear. According to 2 Timothy 1:7, "For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind."

4. There will be witnesses.

You must be glad to know that God will not let you decide on your own. When an opportunity comes, there will be witnesses to confirm that this opportunity is indeed from God. The witness can be a pastor from church or a scripture you'll come across. God will always lead you to the right direction.

5. You will need Him.

Every opportunity that comes your way will prove how much you need God in your life. If the open door contradicts what you read from the Bible or it disrupts your spiritual life, then that's probably not an opportunity to take. When God opens a new door, he expects you to rely on Him more and know that true strength will only come from the Lord. Philippians 4:13 says "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me."

If you're still having a hard time deciding if an opportunity comes from God, find peace and solace in prayer and in God's word. The Lord will not let you wander. He will let you know, one way or another, that He has indeed open a door for you and that you can enter with peace of mind and a faithful heart.