'Growing Pains' Star Kirk Cameron Says He's 'Officially a Minister'

'Growing Pains' star Kirk Cameron is seen here enjoying a drink while doing some Sunday Bible reading. (Facebook/Kirk Cameron)

Kirk Cameron, best known for his role as Mike Seaver on the ABC sitcom "Growing Pains," greeted 2017 with the big news: He's now an ordained minister.

The actor posted a video on his Facebook page sharing this news together with his New Year's resolutions. "I went to a wedding, not as a participant but as a minister. I actually married a couple! I've never done that before. So, I'm officially a minister," Cameron said. "That was very profound for me."

After this announcement, Cameron thanked his fans and supporters for all the love and encouragement that they provided him and his family as they mourned the loss of his "TV dad" Alan Thicke, according to The Christian Post. As heartbreaking as it was to lose Thicke, Cameron said his funeral was still a "gift to us all" because he was able to reunite with his "Growing Pains" family and say goodbye to him last month.

"It really made me and my wife think of what's important, how precious life is, and how quick the days go by," he said of the funeral.

Meanwhile, Cameron also discussed his top three resolutions for 2017. Unsurprisingly, his number one resolution has something to do with God. "No. 1, I want to love God more — that's number one. Because when I love God I'm loving other people. That's what He commanded: 'If you love me then follow that up with loving your neighbor as yourself.' I can do a better job of that and I intend to with God's help this year," he said.

Next, Cameron revealed that he would always put his family first before work or other commitments. He said he's going out of his way to make his family members feel like they're the most important people in his life.

And finally, Cameron said he's going to work really hard. "There's too many great opportunities and so much work to be done. I want to work hard while putting God first and loving my family most. I think those are my top three New Year's resolutions," he said.