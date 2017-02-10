Gospel Singer Says He Feels 'Spiritually Fatigued' After Debating With Other Christians Online

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Kirk Franklin shares a prayer during the Together 2016 event at the National Mall in Washington D.C. (Facebook/Together 2016)

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is feeling worn out these days after engaging in heated debates with fellow Christians on social media.

"I'm tired. I really am, as a Christian having to fight all these other Christians publicly," Franklin replied to a tweet by fellow musical artist Travis James, who was trying to settle a row between Franklin and Pastor Saiko Woods.

Franklin earlier blasted Woods for saying something nasty about his daughter and for bullying her online last week, The Christian Post reported.

The 47-year-old "I Smile" singer also found himself debating on Twitter with fellow Christians regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning the immigration of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"I am a Christian who would rather sit at the table with a Muslim brother than ban him from a home that wasn't originally mine," Franklin tweeted.

One Twitter user then commented:

"@kirkfranklin I trust u'll be leaving ur doors unlocked tonight. Oh & ur brothers want to know if u have a daughter."

The comment evidently angered the gospel singer, who replied:

"Yes I have a daughter and the ability to protect her. Please come so I can have a reason to introduce you to it in Jesus name."

Franklin also drew flak from fellow Christians on social media last year for collaborating with secular rapper Kanye West in one of his musical projects.

In an Instagram post, Franklin defended his friendship with West.

"To a lot of my Christian family, I'm sorry [Kanye West is] not good enough, Christian enough, or running at your pace and as I read some of your comments, neither am I," he said.

Franklin earlier expressed his misgivings about fellow Christians who have fallen short of God's grace and admitted their shortcomings.

"As a Christian, I'm not enjoying all of the attention we're getting lately for our public failures. As imperfect as I am, I've seen Grace ..." Franklin wrote in a series of tweets in June 2016.

"I know it's power when we confess our sins, and not make excuses. When a Christian falls, it affects everyone; not just the one fallen."