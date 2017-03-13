'God Exists': Michael Buble's Son Has Miraculously Recovered From Cancer, Says Uncle

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Michael Bublé and his wife actress Luisana Lopilato pose with their sons Noah and Elias. (Facebook/Michael Bublé)

The family of singer Michael Bublé got the best news of their lives earlier this year when their three-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer, was reported to have miraculously recovered from the disease.

Noah's uncle, Dario Lopilato, recently provided an update about Noah's health to the Argentinian newspaper La Nacion. "After these very long months Noah is doing well, very well," he said.

Dario, an actor from Buenos Aires, took a short break from work to help his sister and Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, who lives in Los Angeles.

It was an uphill battle for them seeing Noah suffer from cancer, but Dario said their faith in God has sustained them. "For me, it's very difficult to talk about. But I believe in God and sought comfort in Jesus Christ and a miracle from God came, from the way it was discovered, after the operation, everything," he said.

Noah's recovery was first revealed by Dario's other sister Daniela, who texted him that "the cancer was gone." But Dario at first neither confirmed nor denied this report, simply saying that any news about Noah's condition should come directly from his parents.

"I'd like my sister to be the one who recounts the details. But it was something that has united us a lot as a family. God exists," he said, adding that Noah's recovery was truly a "miracle from God."

The Bublé family first reported Noah's cancer diagnosis last November. Buble and his wife quit work temporarily to devote all of their time and attention to their son. A few months later, their dedication paid off.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," Bublé wrote on Facebook. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words."