GAFCON Issues New Calls For Rebellion Against Archbishop Of Canterbury

The conservative Anglican grouping GAFCON is renewing calls for rebellion against the Archbishop of Canterbury after the Church of England threw out a report keeping the traditional teaching on marriage as between one man and one woman.

The conservative leaders criticised the 'turmoil' in the CofE after the 'almost unprecedented vote against the motion'.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is seen as the 'first among equals' and the de facto head of the worldwide Anglican Communion Reuters

Although the majority of the ruling general synod backed the report, the vote was held across three 'houses' – the laity, clergy and bishops – with the clergy blocking further progress by 100 votes to 93.

Following the vote, GAFCON is calling for a 'new vision' for the Anglican Communion.

A statement on Monday read: 'Despite its enduring historical symbolism, Canterbury can no longer be the defining centre, but through the Gafcon movement a growing number of faithful Anglicans are now recovering their true identity in the gospel itself as the Bible is restored to its rightful place at the heart of the Communion.'

Following the vote last week Justin Welby and the Archbishop of York John Sentamu called for a 'radical new Christian inclusion' towards gay couples.

In the strongest hint yet of a change in Church policy they called for a new teaching document on sex and marriage that will be based on 'a proper 21st century understanding of being human and of being sexual'.

A letter sent to all synod members the day after the defeat read: 'The way forward needs to be about love, joy and celebration of our common humanity; of our creation in the image of God, of our belonging to Christ – all of us, without exception, without exclusion.'

Every bishop will now meet with synod members under their authority 'to establish clearly the desires of every member of Synod for the way forward,' the archbishops said.

They called for a solution that was 'founded in Scripture, in reason, in tradition, in theology and the Christian faith as the Church of England has received it; it must be based on good, healthy, flourishing relationships, and in a proper 21st century understanding of being human and of being sexual.

'We need to work together – not just the bishops but the whole Church, not excluding anyone – to move forward with confidence.'