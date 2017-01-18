From Homelessness To Hope: Catholic Priest Who Met God On The Streets

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A woman braces against the wind and cold as she walks in Montreal, 2014. A Catholic priest has spoken up about his former life of desperate homelessness on the streets of Montreal. Reuters

A Catholic priest has spoken about his transformative journey from desperate homelessness to life in church ministry, serving the poor.

Claude Paradis was once homeless, alone and crushed by addiction to drugs and alcohol. He lived on the streets of Montreal, and his situation became so hopeless that he considered suicide. Now he is Father Paradis, 57, a priest in the Catholic Church who is himself devoted to serving the poor and needy.

"The street brought me to the Church and the Church in the end brought me back to the street," the priest said to the Journal Metro, as Catholic News Agency reports.

Paradis first came to Montreal 25 years ago, but was unable to find a job. Living on the streets, he turned to crack and cocaine drugs. "Isolation and despair took hold of me," he said.

Advertisement

Paradis went on to fight his addictions and now ministers to many people who face the same challenges he struggled with years ago.

Paradis reflects on how he met God amid this crisis. "I had the privilege of meeting God just at the moment I was doubting Him. On a little back street in Montreal, abandoned by people, there was nobody there. Passing by the old church, impelled by I don't know what instinct, I turned back in there."

Paradis had a profound encounter with God, after which he was inspired to become "a man of the Church". Paradis battled his addictions and became a minister to those who face struggles like he did, serving prostitutes, convicts, and the poverty-stricken.

In December last year, Paradis slept alongside the homeless of Montreal, to serve them and live in solidarity alongside them. He has also begun an initiative called Notre-Dame-de-la-rue (Our Lady of the Street), which gives food, shelter, and church ministry to those on the streets.

Paradis is committed to serving the poor for the rest of his life. He said: "On the street is where I want to be, until I die."