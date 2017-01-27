Society

Large Church In Colorado Goes LGBT Inclusive
Pakistan TV Host Banned For 'Hate Speech' Accusations Of Blasphemy
First Baptist Dallas Responds To IS Threat: 'If We Surrender To Fear ISIS Wins'
'All Is Not Lost': The Album You Need To Hear In 2017
The Church Of England And Gays: A Brave Attempt To Walk The Biblical Line
Atheists Aren't As Rational As They Think – But We Should Join The Conversation, Not Shout
CofE Stands Firm On Gay Marriage: Here Is How Christians On All Sides Reacted
Heretic Or Hero? 4 Reasons Pelagius Still Matters Today
Let's Work Together For Russian Traditional Values, Patriarch Kirill Urges
The 5 Least Favourite Books Of The Bible

First Baptist Dallas Responds To IS Threat: 'If We Surrender To Fear ISIS Wins'

mark-woods Mark Woods Managing Editor

The Dallas megachurch pastored by Robert Jeffress, who campaigned for Donald Trump and preached at his pre-inauguration service, has said it will not be deterred by threats against it by Islamic State.

First Baptist Church has around 12,000 members and Jeffress has previously made provocative comments about Islam. In a sermon reported by the Christian Post in 2015 he said Satan had delivered the religion of Islam to the prophet Mohammad and that following that religion will "lead you to hell".

Robert Jeffress' First Baptist Church, Dallas, has been targeted by Islamic State.Wikimedia Commons

The ISIS online publication Rumiyah was posted earlier this month and includes a photo of First Baptist's church building. It suggests ISIS supporters carry out arson attacks. According to Heavy.com, it described First Baptist as "a popular Crusader gathering place waiting to be burned down".

The article concludes: "Arson attacks should in no way be belittled. They cause great economic destruction and emotional havoc and can be repeated very easily."

Federal law enforcement officials told NBC 5 TV station that they were taking the threats seriously. However, they said there was no immediate danger.

Advertisement

The church told NBC5: "The Bible tells us the Lord has not given us a spirit of fear. If we surrender to fear, ISIS wins. We will continue doing what the lord has called us to do."

It said it had been in touch with the FBI and local police and had been reassured there was no cause for concern.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY