First Baptist Dallas Responds To IS Threat: 'If We Surrender To Fear ISIS Wins'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Dallas megachurch pastored by Robert Jeffress, who campaigned for Donald Trump and preached at his pre-inauguration service, has said it will not be deterred by threats against it by Islamic State.

First Baptist Church has around 12,000 members and Jeffress has previously made provocative comments about Islam. In a sermon reported by the Christian Post in 2015 he said Satan had delivered the religion of Islam to the prophet Mohammad and that following that religion will "lead you to hell".

Robert Jeffress' First Baptist Church, Dallas, has been targeted by Islamic State. Wikimedia Commons

The ISIS online publication Rumiyah was posted earlier this month and includes a photo of First Baptist's church building. It suggests ISIS supporters carry out arson attacks. According to Heavy.com, it described First Baptist as "a popular Crusader gathering place waiting to be burned down".

The article concludes: "Arson attacks should in no way be belittled. They cause great economic destruction and emotional havoc and can be repeated very easily."

Federal law enforcement officials told NBC 5 TV station that they were taking the threats seriously. However, they said there was no immediate danger.

Advertisement

The church told NBC5: "The Bible tells us the Lord has not given us a spirit of fear. If we surrender to fear, ISIS wins. We will continue doing what the lord has called us to do."

It said it had been in touch with the FBI and local police and had been reassured there was no cause for concern.