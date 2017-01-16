Dozens Of Churches Close In Manchester Amid Declining Congregations

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More than 20 Catholic churches across Manchester will close in a radical shake up announced by Salford Diocese.

Another 100 parishes are set to amalgamate under plans announced in churches throughout the area on Sunday. The strategy comes as the diocese is struggling to cope with dwindling congregations.

Bishop John Arnold at his installation at Salford cathedral in 2014 Mazur/Catholicnews.org.uk

In total 22 churches will close, three of which are currently not in use. They are named in full on the Diocese website..

The Catholic Diocese of Salford said more than 2,000 people have responded to their consultation on the plans over the last few months.

The Bishop of Salford, Rt Rev John Arnold, denied the closures were to do with a lack of priests.

Advertisement

"This plan is a real chance to make changes that will help build, sustain and grow parishes fit for future generations. Not just for members of our church but also for the wider community we live in.

"The plan allows the Diocese of Salford to look forward, creating outward facing parishes, responding to the call from Pope Francis to develop 'missionary parishes'. The Catholic Church plays an essential role in delivering key services across the world and we have some excellent examples of local projects and groups here in Salford. I am hopeful these changes will support these projects to continue and enable other projects to emerge.

"I understand that where churches are closing this will be met with initial sadness from parishioners. But I am sure that these feelings can be overcome as our new communities come together in prayer and to welcome one another."