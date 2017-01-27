Society

'Donald Trump Loves God' Says Pastor Close To President
Large Church In Colorado Goes LGBT Inclusive
Pakistan TV Host Banned For 'Hate Speech' Accusations Of Blasphemy
First Baptist Dallas Responds To IS Threat: 'If We Surrender To Fear ISIS Wins'
'All Is Not Lost': The Album You Need To Hear In 2017
The Church Of England And Gays: A Brave Attempt To Walk The Biblical Line
Atheists Aren't As Rational As They Think – But We Should Join The Conversation, Not Shout
CofE Stands Firm On Gay Marriage: Here Is How Christians On All Sides Reacted
Heretic Or Hero? 4 Reasons Pelagius Still Matters Today
Let's Work Together For Russian Traditional Values, Patriarch Kirill Urges

'Donald Trump Loves God' Says Pastor Close To President

Joseph Hartropp

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service.Reuters

A pastor close to Donald Trump has described the faith of the new US president, insisting that "Donald Trump loves God".

Pastor Mark Burns was speaking in an interview yesterday with the BBC. Burns was asked by host Shaimaa Khalil about Trump's faith.

"Is he a religious man?" she asked.

"I want to assure all that is listening to this broadcast, Donald Trump loves God. He has a personal relationship. It is not so much a religious relationship. There's a difference."

Burns elaborated: "A personal relationship means that it's a relationship that's between he and God, and he without question seeks the counsel of the Almighty in every decision he makes."

Advertisement

Burns said that this is why Trump held the private service at St John's Episcopal Church before the Inauguration ceremony last week. Burns, an evangelical pastor from the Harvest Praise & Worship Center in Easley, South Carolina, was part of that service. He has also been an opening speaker for many Trump rallies during the presidential campaign and prayed for Trump at the Republican Democratic Convention.

Trump has a mixed history when it comes to talking about his faith, often speaking in vague terms, and saying that he does not need to ask God for forgiveness. He has also said that prayer is "very personal" to him, and that he imagines he has "pretty good" chances of going to heaven. 

Burns added: "So all of America, all of the world come down, there's not going to be a nuclear war tomorrow. Trust me, Donald trump loves people."

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY