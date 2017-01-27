'Donald Trump Loves God' Says Pastor Close To President

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a church service. Reuters

A pastor close to Donald Trump has described the faith of the new US president, insisting that "Donald Trump loves God".

Pastor Mark Burns was speaking in an interview yesterday with the BBC. Burns was asked by host Shaimaa Khalil about Trump's faith.

"Is he a religious man?" she asked.

"I want to assure all that is listening to this broadcast, Donald Trump loves God. He has a personal relationship. It is not so much a religious relationship. There's a difference."

Burns elaborated: "A personal relationship means that it's a relationship that's between he and God, and he without question seeks the counsel of the Almighty in every decision he makes."

Burns said that this is why Trump held the private service at St John's Episcopal Church before the Inauguration ceremony last week. Burns, an evangelical pastor from the Harvest Praise & Worship Center in Easley, South Carolina, was part of that service. He has also been an opening speaker for many Trump rallies during the presidential campaign and prayed for Trump at the Republican Democratic Convention.

Trump has a mixed history when it comes to talking about his faith, often speaking in vague terms, and saying that he does not need to ask God for forgiveness. He has also said that prayer is "very personal" to him, and that he imagines he has "pretty good" chances of going to heaven.

Burns added: "So all of America, all of the world come down, there's not going to be a nuclear war tomorrow. Trust me, Donald trump loves people."