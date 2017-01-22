Donald Trump, 45th U.S. President, Is 'Secular Cyrus' Prophesied In Isaiah 45, Says Christian Leader

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office with his wife Melania and son Barron at his side, during his inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., on January 20, 2017. Reuters

The "coincidence" appears hard to ignore: Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday and the biblical passage Isaiah 45 telling about the arrival of the great leader Cyrus.

Cyrus was a king also known as Cyrus the Great, Cyrus II, or Cyrus the Elder who is mentioned more than 30 times in the Bible. As ruler of Persia from 539 to 530 BC, Cyrus allowed the Jews to return to Israel after 70 years of captivity, fulfilling a prophecy made by the prophet Isaiah 150 years before Cyrus was born, according to Bible experts.

On Thursday, on the eve of Trump's inauguration, Christian leader Lance Wallnau told a gathering of hundreds of Christians that he firmly believes that God has anointed Trump to be a "secular Cyrus" who, like his ancient Persian counterpart, will usher in an awakening among Americans that will lead to the transformation of the United States, The Christian Post reported.

Wallnau, an evangelical business strategist and leader of the Lance Learning Group consulting firm in Dallas, said last year when Trump met a group of evangelical leaders in New York, it dawned upon him that the Republican presidential candidate "had the anointing of a wrecking ball and that he would be able to break things."

He said God put Isaiah 45 on his heart and told him that "the 45th president is Isaiah 45."

"I said, 'Isaiah 45?' The Lord said, 'The 45th president is Isaiah 45,'" Wallnau told the gathering. "First of all, I went to Google to see if the next president was the 45th and indeed it's the 45th president. Then I went to Isaiah and I read: 'Thus saith the Lord that Cyrus whom I have anointed, I will break open for you the two leaved gates of Babylon and I will drain the river dry.'"

"Cyrus, historians say, snuck into Babylon without a fight because He drained the river upstream and marched his soldiers through so they came through the gates without any resistance," he added.

Wallnau said this is exactly what Trump himself has done in his rise to power, showing that, just like in ancient times, God has once again "intervened in American politics" for the Church and for Israel.

Christian broadcaster and author Cindy Jacobs also spoke during the gathering, saying that God had spoken to her and told her two things that would happen in America.

The first being that "God was going to turn the tables in the coming days against those who thought they could take God out of America," she said.

"The other thing I heard was that God was going to touch the heart of the millennials. The Holy Spirit is going to have a sweeping move of God," she said. "God is going to sweep the nation. We are going to have a reformation that will lead to the great transformation."