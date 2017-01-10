Society

Egyptian President Vows To Build Largest Church In Egypt
Muslim Children Forced To Attend Mixed-Sex Swimming Lessons
Letter To Meryl Streep: 'Trump Is Not The Answer. Nor Are You.' Jesus Is.
How To Get Over The Embarrassment Factor In Evangelism
Young Deaf Muslim Converts To Follow Jesus After Going To Church For Very First Time
Fears Mount For Two Priests Kidnapped In Myanmar
Girl, 3, Becomes One Of Youngest People In UK To Give Evidence Against Sex Abuser
Exodus: 5,000 Jews Quit France For Israel After Terror Attacks
Thousands Of Muslims Coming To Faith In Christ Across The Middle East, Says Charity
Democrat's Religious Liberty Bill Blocks Trump's Muslim Register Plans

Democrat's Religious Liberty Bill Blocks Trump's Muslim Register Plans

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Trump's plan to force Muslim immigrants in the United States to register could be blocked by a bill introduced to Senate last week.

The Protect American Families Act 2017 would ban the creation of any immigrant-related list that required people to "register or check in on the basis of religion, race, age, gender, ethnicity, national origin, nationality, or citizenship."

Trump called throughout his campaign for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States", but the statement promising this has disappeared from his website since his election.Reuters

Introduced on Thursday by Democrat Senator Cory Booker, it would prohibit the US government from creating or funding such a list.

"Religious freedom and freedom from discrimination are fundamental rights central to the very idea of being an American," said Booker.

"Forcing people to sign up for a registry based on their religion, race, or national origin does nothing to keep America secure. It does, however, undermine the freedom of religion guaranteed by our Constitution and promote the false notion that people of certain faiths and nationalities are inherently suspect.

Advertisement

"Our legislation would block Donald Trump and subsequent administrations from infringing on religious liberty by creating an immigration-related religious registry. Throughout our history, the United States has been a beacon of hope for those seeking religious freedom, and has taken significant steps forward to advance civil and human rights. We must ensure this legacy lasts forever into the future."

Booker was supported by several other Democrat senators including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, a former candidate for the party's presidential nominee.

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly promised to create a register based on their religion, a move akin to the register of Jews in Nazi Germany.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee backed the bill, saying it would help protect vulnerable communities.

"Our country is not made safer by using profiling as a policing method - profiling is ineffective and unreliable," committee members said in a statement. "People should not be judged by how they look, where they came from, or how they pray."

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY