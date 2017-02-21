Conservative Christian 'Boy Scouts' Group Gets Massive Response After Transgender Ruling

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Trail Life USA troop gathers. The new scouting group is conservative Christian alternative to the Boy Scouts of America. Trail Life USA/ Facebook

Following the decision by Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to accept transgender boys, the conservative Christian alternative scouting group Trail Life has seen a 'tremendous response' of support.

Trail Life USA has seen an unprecedented rise in membership enquiries since the BSA decided to accept transgender boys in January, as RNS reports.

'We've seen tremendous response,' said Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock. 'Where many people would say that they're leaving Boys Scouts, we have many others that are saying that the Boy Scouts left them.'

In January the BSA announced that it would now allow children to apply, even if they were not designated as male on their birth certificate. At the time the advocacy group Scouts for Equality said it was a 'historic day' and that the move was 'an important step forward for this American institution.'

Advertisement

The move upset many conservatives however. Southern Baptist Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, said: 'Now we see once again that the Boy Scouts really is committed to a gender-theory culture war that evangelical Christians and many other Americans just can't accept.

'I think, for some, this will be the final sign that it's time to go.'

Trail life currently has approximately 26,000 members. The chartering of new members takes several weeks to process but expectations – based on a surge in online traffic and applications – are that it is about to grow significantly.

'We've pushed a few employees from part time to full time and pushed some from full time to overtime to handle the inquiries from troops around the country that are looking for an organization that's more aligned with the original timeless values of Boy Scouts,' Hancock said.

Trail Life was begun in 2014 by Scoutmaster John Stemberger after the BSA decided to allow gay members in 2013. It describes its membership as 'designed for biologically male children under the age of 18.'

Ted Spangenberg, president of the Association of Baptists for Scouting, said: 'These [groups] can be effective in helping churches and their families disciple the youth in their congregations.

'But, the truth is, these organizations just don't have the brand awareness and breadth of program and appeal that the Boy Scouts still has with the 'un-churched' of America.'

On Trail Life's website, Hancock says, 'We don't want boys psychologically, spiritually, and possibly physically scarred by the confusing message being presented by the BSA.

'We don't want boys or girls subjected to compromising situations on outings in an environment where reasonable precautions are no longer enforceable.'