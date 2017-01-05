Society

Church Pastor Arrested For Nine Armed Robberies

Joseph Hartropp

John Thomas Lindsey (pictured centre) is a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge Road He was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with nine armed robberies.

 A church pastor has been arrested in connection with nine armed robberies in Charlotte, North Carolina.

John Thomas Lindsey, 47, a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Wednesday morning, WSOC reported. He was charged with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say that Lindsey robbed the Family Dollar store in Northwest Charlotte and fired a shot while inside. He is also charged in connection with robberies from two 7- Eleven stores, two Sam's Mart stores, and four Circle Ks.

John Thomas Lindsey is a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge. He was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with nine armed robberies.Facebook/ True Love Church of Refuge

True Love Church said on Facebook yesterday: "We, the leadership and membership of True Love Church of Refuge, are deeply saddened and disappointed that our leader and brother, John Thomas Lindsey, is facing charges associated with criminal activity. Though we denounce any involvement he may have had, we love him and will continue to pray for him. The ministry will continue to stand strong despite the latest allegations and will continue to preach the Gospel of the Kingdom."

"It's something you wouldn't expect from somebody supposedly a religious person," said one local.

Court records reportedly show Lindsey had previously been convicted twice for drug charges in the 1990s.

Lindsey is one of two men charged in connection with the robberies. The other is Fernando Carillo-Hernandez, 24, who was also charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Carillo-Hernandez does not appear to be affiliated with a church.

