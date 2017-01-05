Church Pastor Arrested For Nine Armed Robberies

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

John Thomas Lindsey (pictured centre) is a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge Road He was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with nine armed robberies. Facebook/ True Love Church of Refuge

A church pastor has been arrested in connection with nine armed robberies in Charlotte, North Carolina.

John Thomas Lindsey, 47, a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge, was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on Wednesday morning, WSOC reported. He was charged with nine counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, nine counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say that Lindsey robbed the Family Dollar store in Northwest Charlotte and fired a shot while inside. He is also charged in connection with robberies from two 7- Eleven stores, two Sam's Mart stores, and four Circle Ks.

True Love Church said on Facebook yesterday: "We, the leadership and membership of True Love Church of Refuge, are deeply saddened and disappointed that our leader and brother, John Thomas Lindsey, is facing charges associated with criminal activity. Though we denounce any involvement he may have had, we love him and will continue to pray for him. The ministry will continue to stand strong despite the latest allegations and will continue to preach the Gospel of the Kingdom."

"It's something you wouldn't expect from somebody supposedly a religious person," said one local.

Pastor Lindsey was caught on cam. Police say he robbed 9 stores in CLT: 4 Circle Ks, 2 Sam's Marts, 2 7-Elevens and a Family Dollar @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/F6M1MepWid — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) 4 January 2017

Court records reportedly show Lindsey had previously been convicted twice for drug charges in the 1990s.

Lindsey is one of two men charged in connection with the robberies. The other is Fernando Carillo-Hernandez, 24, who was also charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Carillo-Hernandez does not appear to be affiliated with a church.