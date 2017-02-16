Christian Persecution Made Worse By Lack Of U.N. Action To Uphold Religious Freedom, Report Says

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The United Nations Security Council votes on a France-sponsored resolution to take 'all necessary measures' against the Islamic State in November 2015. Reuters

Has the United Nations turned its back on persecuted Christians?

The answer is a definitive "yes" as far as the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International is concerned, the World Watch Monitor reported.

In a recently issued report bluntly titled "The UN's Failure to Promote and Protect Religious Freedom," the ADF accuses the world body of "straying" from its original mission to uphold human rights, saying it has failed to fulfil its obligations to uphold religious freedom, thus exacerbating the suffering of persecuted Christians worldwide.

The report slams the organisation for its failure to label the crimes committed against Christians and other religious minorities by Islamic State (ISIS) as "genocide," thus allowing the perpetrators of this heinous crime to remain unpunished.

It especially finds "glaring" that the U.N. Security Council held a special meeting in 2015 on ISIS' crimes against approximately 30 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals. However, that same U.N. body did not even reportedly bother to discuss the more than 10,000 Christians and other people who had been slaughtered by ISIS.

The ADF report also points out that the membership of the U.N.'s Human Rights Council includes Saudi Arabia and China – "states that perpetuate human rights abuses, including abuses of the right to freedom of religion," according to World Watch Monitor.

In fact, the report states, of the U.N. rights body's 47 members, 13 are included in this year's World Watch List of countries where Christians face the most severe persecution, as compiled by the charity Open Doors.

In December last year, the U.N. Security Council was roundly criticised by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after it passed a resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlement-building.

Then U.S. President-elect Donald Trump also blasted the world body on Twitter, saying, "The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"

In October 2016, Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas even called for the abolition of the U.N. after a U.N. panel demanded that Americans pay reparations for their nation's history of slavery and oppression.

The pastor said the proposed reparations appear more like a "shakedown." As such, he said he would be ready to see the U.N. abolished "in a heartbeat."