Chris Pratt Reveals Source Of Strength: Jesus Christ, With Philippians 4:13 To Remind Him Of That

Chris Pratt and the 'dump tray' given to him by his big brother Cully, which shows an engraving of Jesus Christ with a crown of thorns beside an inscription of Philippians 4:13, 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.' (Facebook/Instagram/Chris Pratt)

He portrays Peter Quill or Star-Lord, an interplanetary superhero cop in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

In real life, actor Chris Pratt also has the Lord—the Lord Jesus Christ that is—not to portray but to take inspiration and find strength from.

In a recent Instagram post, Pratt once again shared his faith, this time revealing his particular source of strength: the Bible verse Philippians 4:13, which states, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

The star of "Jurassic World," "Passengers," this May's "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" and next year's expected blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War" posted a picture of a piece of wooden art hand-made by his brother, Cully Pratt, who gave it to him as a gift.

The actor calls it his "dump tray," which he uses to throw his wallet, keys and other pocket items on.

But that's not exactly the reason why he asked his brother to handcraft the artwork, where the image of Jesus Christ wearing a crown of thorns is etched beside the Bible verse.

Pratt says he specifically asked his big brother to make him such an artwork to serve as a "touchstone" that he could take with him to ease his being "homesick" when he travels for work.

"So I thought about this great Bible verse Philippians 4:13 which I've relied on for strength from time to time," Pratt says, adding that what his "awesome, best friend and hero" brother gave him is now his "favorite thing."

In a previous report, Pratt revealed that he owes his faith and, for that matter, everything he has now, to a stranger he met in Hawaii when he was still working as an anonymous waiter at a restaurant in Hawaii.

He said the stranger, whose name he later learned was Henry, completely changed his life for the better forever.

While he was sitting outside a grocery store in Maui, Hawaii, Pratt said Henry approached him and asked him what he was doing that night.

When he asked why he was asking, Henry told him, "Jesus told me to talk to you."

Pratt said that turned out to be his spiritual wake-up call as Henry led him to Jesus Christ.