Chris Pratt Recalls Turning Point in His Life When Stranger Said to Him, 'Jesus Told Me to Talk to You'

Chris Pratt gives credit to God for his current success as an actor. (Facebook/Chris Pratt)

Chris Pratt has revealed that he owes a stranger everything that he has now, especially his faith from where his success as an actor sprang.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the star of "Passengers" and the upcoming sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" said this stranger he met while he was preparing to join a party in Hawaii completely changed his life for the better forever.

Pratt retraced his rise from anonymity, saying he started out as a door-to-door salesman and then moving to Hawaii to work as a waiter at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant.

The fast-rising actor said he did "great" in his sales job, which gave him the "perfect training" to pursue his dream to become a Hollywood actor despite being rejected by movie producers.

He was going through the motions of life when he met a guy named Henry in Maui, Hawaii while he was sitting outside a grocery store. He said the man approached him and asked him what he was doing that night.

He answered that he was waiting for a friend who is buying him alcohol inside the store.

"You going to go party? Drink and do drugs? Meet girls, fornication?" the man asked.

To that, Pratt replied, "I hope so."

For a reason he couldn't explain, the actor said he was "charmed by this guy," who's "an Asian dude, maybe Hawaiian, in his 40s."

His approach should have made Pratt nervous, but it didn't. He told him, "Why are you asking?"

Henry's answer stunned Pratt: "Jesus told me to talk to you ..."

"At that moment," the actor said, "I was like, I think I have to go with this guy. He took me to church. Over the next few days I surprised my friends by declaring that I was going to change my life."

His travel from the small town of Lake Stevens, Washington to Hollywood wasn't easy and had several detours, Pratt recalled. Looking back at the challenges he faced, the actor said his success was the result of divine timing, including his chance encounter with Henry.

He said Henry "saved" him by leading him to Jesus. After turning his life around to follow God, he said his life mission became clear. He now gives credit to God for all his current success as an actor.