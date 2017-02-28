Chaplain Gets Jeered And Heckled For Saying The Lord's Prayer At Town Hall Meeting

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Residents attend a town hall meeting in Metairie, Louisiana on Feb. 22, 2017. YouTube

All Louisiana State chaplain Michael Sprague did at a town hall meeting was pray in the name of Jesus, but an angry mob reacted violently and caused a commotion.

The meeting was hosted by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy last week, according to Fox News. Sprague had barely said the name "Jesus" when the mob began heckling the service.

"Pray on your own time. This is our time," someone shouted. "Amen. Let's get on with it."

Some argued about the "separation of church and state." At one point, one person shouted the name "Lucifer" and accused Sprague of being a "Nazi."

The chaplain continued to conduct the prayer despite the distractions. But the heckling continued even as an unidentified Vietnam War veteran led the group to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

"I've never been shouted down throughout a time of prayer like that," Sprague later reflected. "I've never been in a situation like that. It's sad there wasn't honour and respect for God."

The chaplain added that majority of the people in attendance were unruly throughout the event. However, he said he is not angry at them. "I'm not mad at people. My heart is bigger than that," he said. "My heart's prayer is that everybody be treated with dignity and respect."

What he is upset about is how the Vietnam War veteran was mistreated. "There was a lot of shouting. Some turned their backs. Many didn't stand or put their hand on their heart," he said.

Meanwhile, Sprague told Christianity Today that the incident made him very sad. He said it's clear America is in dire need of a spiritual awakening.

"I was simply praying in the name of a very real person named Jesus who says to love your enemies, care for the poor, and turn the other cheek," he said. "In fact, with every single person there, I would love to pray with them that that if they get tired of this old life, they would hear Jesus say the words, "Come to Me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."