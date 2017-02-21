Apprentice Star In Trump Cabinet Has Her Final Sermon Protested In LA

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Donald Trump and reality TV personality Omarosa Manigault, in church in Detroit. Reuters

The reality TV star Omarosa Manigault who joined President Trump's cabinet as a director of communications preached her last sermon at an LA Baptist church on Sunday, while protestors demonstrated outside.

Famed reality TV personality Omarosa Manigault is now in President Trump's cabinet as director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. The Apprentice star takes on the role as she leaves her position as an assistant pastor in a Baptist church in downtown LA.

Manigault preached her final sermon at Weller Street Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports. The church is located in Boyle Heights, a Latino district in LA. Manigault has been a pastor there for nearly ten years, and was ordained as a Baptist minister in 2012.

The sermon was met with protestors, including various labour groups outside the church who came to denounce the Trump administration.

'It's antagonistic to bring a member of the Trump Administration into this neighbourhood that is disproportionately affected by Trump's executive orders,' said one protestor.

Manigault starred on the first season of the Trump's US version of The Apprentice, and made several later appearances on Celebrity Apprentice. She was a vocal backer of Trump; despite formerly being a Democrat Hilary Clinton supporter she served as the director of African-American outreach for Trump's presidential campaign.

'I believe the Republican party lines up much more with my Christian beliefs,' she said in October.