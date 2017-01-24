6 Small Gestures That Can Make a Difference in the Lives of Others

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Most of us desire to make a difference in the lives of others. That is a God-given desire that He plans to help you accomplish. But while we may sometimes think that it takes a lot of effort, sacrifice, influence and even resources to make a dent in our community, even the small things we do can actually make a big difference.

Every Christian can make a difference in the lives of others. Sometimes it takes no more than small gestures to do so. You've probably watched a viral video or two of people performing small acts of kindness that impacted someone greatly. Here are six ways that we can do the same.

Be generous. Even the smallest acts of generosity can go a long way for others. Sacrificing your time, effort and even finances to help out those in need can make a big difference. Hebrews 13:16 reminds us, "Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God."

Share a word of encouragement. The words that you speak to others are more powerful than you think. When we talk negatively about others, no matter how little or insignificant it may seem to us, this affects them greatly. The same goes the other way when we choose to speak words of life and encouragement. 1 Thessalonians 5:11 says, "Therefore encourage one another and build one another up, just as you are doing."

Be good at your profession. Our jobs are more than just ways to earn. They are ways to make a difference in others. As we strive to become better at our professions, we will naturally become a blessing to others in the process.

Respond to hate with love. There's a reason why Jesus commands us in Matthew 5:44 saying, "But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you." That's because Jesus knew and even showed to us how love can impact others—even our enemies—in a positive way.

Serve when no one wants to serve. There will be times in your workplace, community or even church when no one wants to serve. Those times of seeming drought will also be opportunities for us to step out and serve. Galatians 6:2 says, "Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ."

Show respect. Sharing and expressing respect is becoming rarer and rarer nowadays. But there is undoubtedly a powerful magic behind treating others with respect that builds a confidence in them that makes all the difference. When we choose to look up to others instead of looking down at them, we impact other people greatly.