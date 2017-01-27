5 Things Jesus Promises to the Struggling

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Every Christian knows that God's promises are real and true, but so are the struggles we face in this life. No matter how long we've been a Christian, how much of the Bible we know, how much we've given to the ministry or how strongly we have served God, everyone of us will still experience struggles.

Our earthly struggles may vary—unemployment, financial difficulty, relational dysfunction, habitual sins, misguided purpose and so on. But the one assurance we have, that we all have, is the presence of the same big, faithful and powerful God.

While struggles may come, so has Christ. He came a little more than 2,000 years ago as a man and bore on the cross the source of all struggles: sin. And today His promises endure through His death and resurrection.

Here are five things that Jesus promises to you today if you are struggling.

1. He Will Give You Rest

In Matthew 11:28, Jesus says, "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."

Are you exhausted from all the burden-carrying? Jesus says He is more than willing to carry your burdens for you if only we come to Him humbly and openly. His invitation is open to all no matter who you are and what you've done.

2. You Have Nothing to Fear

There is no love greater than that which Jesus showed for us all when He laid down His life for us even though we did not deserve it. That great love is our assurance that we no longer have to fear anything. 1 John 4:18 tells us, "There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear."

3. He Will Calm Your Storm

There is one instance in the Bible of Jesus calming an actual storm. But today He is in the business of calming more figurative storms in all of us. It may sometimes feel like He doesn't care or that He's fast asleep, but our assurance is that He is in our boat and He is more than able to help us in our struggles.

4. He Will Give You Peace in the Turmoil

Jesus does not just promise to end our struggles, but to comfort us through our struggles as well. Our problems don't always go away at the snap of a finger. But that doesn't mean we can't find joy in Christ through trials. God's peace is so all-encompassing that it comforts us even as we fight our battles.

5. He Has Overcome

John 16:33 declares one of Jesus' most powerful promises that still stand today: "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world."

In all our struggles, be reminded that God has won once and for all and that we are all promised eternal glory in this life and beyond.