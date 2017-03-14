3 Words That Will Give You The Courage To Share God's Love To Others

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sharing God's love to others poses a real challenge to us. All men are naturally drawn towards something that benefits and preserves them, at times even at the cost of another's welfare. Simply put, we're naturally self-preserving and self-serving – and this makes it hard to give ourselves up for others.

Yet despite this, Christ Jesus told us that we are to go against the worldly human practice of self-exaltation by denying ourselves to follow Him, and then to love others as we love ourselves. Think about it: Jesus actually told us to go beyond what we can do, for a reason that's far beyond ourselves, too.

In short, He wants us to do what is humanly impossible, the act of real, genuine, selfless love of another. How do we do that? I thought you'd never ask.

Loving From A Bank Of Love

God knows that it's impossible for us to give what we don't have. That's why in Matthew 10:8 we read the Lord Jesus saying,

"Freely you have received, freely give."

God knows that before we can give out something, we need to have it first. Before we can share food, we need to have food first. Before we can donate some amount of cash or some item, we need money and the item to give first.

Many of us, however, fail to realise that if we want to love others with the love of God, we need to first receive His love. Yes, we need to remember these three words: "God loves you."

God Loves You

Dear reader, God loves you. In fact, He loves you so much that He sent Christ to pay for your sins by shedding His blood on the cross of Calvary. He loves you so much that He would give up His one and only begotten Son so that He can take you back. He loves you so much that He would allow His Son to undergo so much pain in taking the penalty for your sin. (John 3:16-17)

God loves you. He created you in love. He saw all the days of your life even before you were born. He watches over you and sings over you. (Psalm 139:16; Zephaniah 3:17)

Yes, He loves you. So much.

Take Courage

Friend, if you feel like you're unable to love others for some reason, know that God loves you. His love for you will encourage you to love. His love will sustain you as you love others for Him. His love will give you the love that He wants you to give to others who don't have it.

It's the love that Christ has given to us on the cross and after His resurrection.