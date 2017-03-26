3 ways to know if you're in the will of God for your life

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Am I in the will of God for my life?"

I've heard that question many times. Over the years, I've asked that question myself. Many of us who desire to pursue God often ask that question. We want to know if we're doing what God wants us to, if what we are doing pleases Him. Are you asking the same question, too?

If you are, read on. I have something to share with you.

Staying in line

All who desire to please God will do well to ask if they are walking and living according to God's will for their life. Many of the people who've asked me this question are sincere enough to pursue God, sincere enough to ask for guidance because they want to pursue God, and are sincere enough to admit that they are confused on what to do.

Perhaps you've asked this question yourself, hoping to know if you're still on the right track, that you're staying in line with God's plans. Thankfully, we're not left groping in the dark about God's plans: we do have guidance from God – the Holy Spirit reminding us of what God says in His Word.

The Lord Jesus said in John 14:26, "the Counselor, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, will teach you everything and remind you of all that I told you."

Yes, while the Lord Jesus is there sitting at the right hand of God the Father, the Holy Spirit is with us, teaching and reminding us of what the Lord said so that we can follow it.

Staying in God's will

Based on this, here are some ways you can determine if you're in God's will for your life.

1. You're in line with God's Word

The Holy Spirit will remind us of God's Word so that we can stay in it. God Himself said of His Word,

"Be strong and very courageous, in order to act carefully in accordance with all the law that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn aside from it to the right or the left, so that you may succeed wherever you go. This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth. Meditate on it day and night so that you may act carefully according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way successful, and you will be wise." (Joshua 1:7-8)

2. You're doing what Jesus said

Obedience to Christ ensures that we stay in God's will. Regardless of how, where, when, and with whom, as long as we follow what the Lord Jesus said, we are assured that we are in His will. In John 15:9-10 we read,

"As the Father loved Me, I also loved you. Remain in My love. If you keep My commandments, you will remain in My love, even as I have kept My Father's commandments and remain in His love."

3. You're heeding what the Holy Spirit says

We need to develop our listening skills to hear the Holy Spirit when He says something. Some consider this as a mystical thing, like a thunderous voice roaring from the skies, but it isn't like that (although that might happen). We simply need to hear Him and obey Him when He reminds us of God's Word.

Romans 8:14 tells us that if we follow the Holy Spirit's leading as according to the Word, we are in His will.