3 Things God's Children Should Expect From God This Year

A brand-new year has come, and we should all be excited for what God has in store for all of us. The Bible tells us, "No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him" (1 Corinthians 2:9 NLT).

We should all be prepared for the biggest surprises of our lives!

Expect Nothing But Goodness

As God's children, it's but right for us to expect what our Father is preparing for us. Our God and Father is good. All the good that we have received comes from Him, and He will keep on giving us good things. He did not withhold His one and only begotten Son for our sakes – how much more will He bless us with what we need for life and our enjoyment in Him!

Knowing this, we must desire to come closer to Him and ask for more of Him. When we ask of Him what He desires for us, He will never ever withhold it. After all, God will never withhold anything that is good to those who love Him.

Be Excited

Are you excited to see the good things that God will bestow upon you? Open your eyes and your ears, and expect to receive these things from our Father this year. Here are some of them:

1. Consistent Goodness and Mercy

"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want ... Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." (Psalm 23:1, 6)

If we put our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and make Him our Shepherd, we are assured that goodness and mercy will be following us wherever we go. God's children carry with them His favour that causes good to happen even in bad times.

2. Sufficient Grace

"And He said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.' Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me." (2 Corinthians 12:9)

We may face hardship and times of weakness this year. But God's grace will be sufficient to carry us through and enable us to live a victorious life through the finished work of Christ on the cross.

3.Dedicated Fathering

"And you have forgotten the exhortation addressed to you as sons: 'My son, do not despise the discipline from the Lord, nor grow weary when you are rebuked by Him; for whom the Lord loves He disciplines, and scourges every son whom He receives.'" (Hebrews 12:5-6)

God has promised to never leave us nor forsake us, but He didn't promise that He'd be a spectator just watching us. God is alive and active, and will participate in our lives. Since He wants us to be fashioned into His likeness, the likeness of His Son Jesus Christ (see Romans 8:28-29), He will take active measures to make us holy (see Leviticus 20:26) like Him.