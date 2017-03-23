3 dangers for every Christian when God shows generosity

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

When it comes to generosity, no one can out-give God. Literally everything we have today—our money, relationships, possessions, and our very life—all were made by God and given freely for us to enjoy. Even when we don't deserve His gracious gifts, He gives them anyway.

James 1:17 tells us, "Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change."

Everything we receive today and everything we will still receive come because of God's generosity and faithfulness. God's favour comes freely to us all.

But sometimes, we are left with the challenge of responding in the right way to God's generosity. Our response will determine whether we are in a position to honour God for His generosity or abuse His grace.

Here are three dangerous responses if we lose sight of the graciousness of God in His rich generosity.

Danger #1: Focusing only on the blessing

God's blessings will come, but sometimes even for Christians, too much focus is given to the blessings, breakthroughs, and provisions given by God.

God's blessings are wonderful things, but they can also become destructive when our heart starts to value them more than we value God and the things of God.

Matthew 6:19 reminds us, "do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal."

When God's blessings come, let us not forget the source.

Danger #2: Neglecting the call to generosity

When God promised Abraham that He would bless him, it was for a purpose—that Abraham would be a blessing to other nations as well. In Genesis 12:2, God told Abraham, "And I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing."

Likewise, God blesses us to be a channel of His blessing. Neglecting this call will often result to entitlement and greed. There is nothing more rewarding than pursuing and fulfilling God's great call to bless others as He blesses us more.

Danger #3: Staying too comfortable

When God's grace is abundant, the temptation is always to remain comfortable. God's provision comes with a purpose to fulfill at all times. Ecclesiastes 11:1-2 tells us, "Cast your bread upon the waters, for you will find it after many days. Give a portion to seven, or even to eight, for you know not what disaster may happen on earth."

God doesn't want us to live risk-free and complacent lives. He desires greatness and danger (the right kind) for us. God's grace should empower us to live relentlessly for Him, not comfortably for ourselves.