YWAM mobilizes churches in multi-country outreach as World Cup knockout stage continues

(Photo: FIFA)

International missionary movement Youth With A Mission (YWAM) is running a coordinated outreach campaign across Canada, Mexico, and the United States as the 2026 FIFA World Cup advances through its intense knockout stages.

The ministry utilizes the ongoing global soccer tournament to anchor evangelism, community service, and cross-cultural ministry in host cities.

According to recent data from the organization's global database, the movement manages more than 125 distinct sports ministry initiatives worldwide, with nearly 100 focusing specifically on soccer.

Numerous YWAM ministry centers across the three host nations are mobilizing local churches and international volunteers to engage traveling fans and surrounding neighborhoods. Teams host local soccer camps, organize public matches, and distribute localized evangelistic resources designed to share the Christian message during the games.

Organizers emphasize that soccer possesses a unique ability to bridge cultural and linguistic divides on the mission field.

"Sport offers a different way of communicating where people do not even need to speak the same language," YWAM host Lydia Hugen Toppler said during a recent broadcast of the YWAM News Show.

Co-host Bill Hudson agreed, noting that crowds naturally gather whenever someone brings a soccer ball to a community.

This current activation carries forward a 50-year tradition of major event evangelism within the movement. The organization first launched large-scale sports ministries during the 1972 Munich Olympics, deploying nearly 1,000 volunteers to Germany. Following the tragic terrorist attack on the Olympic Village that year, those mobilized teams pivoted into the city center to comfort grieving crowds, hand out flowers, and pray on the streets.

Similar efforts later followed at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, subsequent World Cups, and the recent Summer Games in France.

The current momentum of the World Cup is also acting as a springboard for further summer outreach in the region. The organization will host the Montreal Jubilee from July 17 to 25, marking exactly 50 years since street evangelists saw a widespread spiritual revival sweep Quebec during the 1976 Montreal Olympics. The upcoming nine-day event will bring a new generation of believers to the streets of Montreal for prayer, worship, and open-air evangelism.

Leaders invite Christian groups and individuals who want to participate in the ongoing World Cup efforts or local sports clinics to connect with host teams through the central ministry portal at ywam.org.

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