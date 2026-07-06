14 everyday phrases that come straight from the Bible

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Whether people realise it or not, the Bible has had an enormous influence on the English language.

Beyond shaping laws, literature and culture, it has also given us countless everyday expressions that many of us use without a second thought.

From conversations at work to newspaper headlines, these phrases have become part of everyday English - even among people who have never opened a Bible.

Here are 13 common expressions with biblical origins:

“Labour of love” (1 Thessalonians 1:3) - Work done willingly out of love rather than obligation. “Nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9) - The idea that history repeats itself and human nature rarely changes. “By the skin of your teeth” (Job 19:20) - To escape a difficult situation by the narrowest of margins. “Salt of the earth” (Matthew 5:13) - A genuinely good, humble and dependable person. In its biblical context, Jesus was calling His followers to preserve what is good and be a godly influence in the world. “Fall from grace” (Galatians 5:4) - Originally referring to turning away from the gospel of grace by relying on the law for justification, but today commonly used to describe someone whose good reputation or status has been badly damaged, perhaps beyond repair. “Wolf in sheep’s clothing” (Matthew 7:15) - Someone who hides harmful intentions behind a kind or trustworthy appearance. “The love of money is the root of all kinds of evil” (1 Timothy 6:10) - Often shortened to “money is the root of all evil,” though the Bible actually warns against the love of money rather than money itself, reminding us that anything we place above God can become an idol. “Scapegoat” (Leviticus 16) - Originally referring to a goat that symbolically carried away the sins of the people, foreshadowing Jesus Christ, who bore the sins of the world. Today, it describes someone unfairly blamed for the actions of others. “Go the extra mile” (Matthew 5:41) - To do more than is expected or required. “An eye for an eye” (Exodus 21:24) - A phrase associated with equal or retaliatory justice under the Old Testament law. In contrast, the gospel calls believers to forgiveness, mercy and love for their enemies. “The blind leading the blind” (Matthew 15:14) - Describing people who lack knowledge or wisdom yet attempt to lead others. “The writing on the wall” (Daniel 5) - An unmistakable warning that judgment, disaster, or failure is imminent.. “The powers that be” (Romans 13:1) - Referring to those who hold positions of authority. “A thorn in the flesh” (2 Corinthians 12:7) - A persistent source of difficulty, frustration or suffering.

These expressions are just a small reminder of how deeply the Bible has shaped our language and culture.

Many of these phrases entered everyday English through the King James Bible (1611), whose influence on the English language has often been compared to that of Shakespeare, who coined or popularised countless expressions around the same period.

Even in an increasingly secular society, the Bible’s influence continues to echo through the words we speak every day - often without us even noticing.

Dear reader, which of these surprised you the most?