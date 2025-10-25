YouVersion plans global Bible-reading event as it celebrates billionth download

(Photo: YouVersion)

The world’s most popular Bible app, YouVersion, is honouring a landmark moment as its Bible apps surpass one billion downloads worldwide, by inviting Christians worldwide to unite in Scripture through a month-long Global Bible Month celebration.

Central to the initiative is a global 30-Day Bible Challenge, designed to inspire believers everywhere to commit to reading God’s Word daily.

On November 17, the celebration will culminate in a major gathering at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, featuring worship, testimonies, and messages from Christian leaders across the world.

In the UK, YouVersion has seen over 17.7 million installs, with a growing network of over 700 ministry partners, including Bible Society, Alpha, 24-7 Prayer, and Tearfund.

Churches and Christian organisations have used YouVersion’s tools to foster deeper engagement with Scripture both in-person and online.

Rector of St Aldate’s Church, Oxford Stephen Foster said: “Something remarkable is happening in the UK as we’re seeing a resurgence in people hungry for God’s Word.

“There’s surprising growth in church attendance, particularly among young people, and more and more are engaging with Scripture regularly. It’s exciting to witness communities across Britain rediscovering the transformative power of Scripture in their daily lives.”

Similarly, founder and CEO of YouVersion Bobby Gruenewald stated: “We're seeing incredible global momentum around Bible engagement, and it's humbling to be part of what's happening.

“Every day we hear stories of lives being changed—someone overcoming addiction, marriages being restored, people encountering Scripture in their own language for the first time.

“This milestone is really a celebration of the Bible itself and what happens when people around the world work together to get it into the hands and hearts of more people.”

READ MORE: How YouVersion reached its one billion download milestone

The Global Bible Month campaign — run in collaboration with Christian platforms including Glorify, Hallow, and The Bible Project — aims to spark a renewed love for Scripture.

Through the 30-Day Bible Challenge, users are being called to spend time each day reading or listening to the Bible.

They can do so using YouVersion, a traditional printed Bible or a different digital tool — each offering a way to encounter the life-changing power of God’s Word.

Mr Gruenewald said: “In a world where everyone’s searching for what’s real and true, we’ve seen one thing consistently transform lives, and that’s daily engagement with Scripture.

“That's why this November, we're simply inviting people to try something different: read the Bible for 30 days and see what happens. You might just find that the answer you were searching for has been there all along.”

The global celebration event will feature worship from Phil Wickham, Lauren Daigle, and Brooke Ligertwood, with messages from Craig Groeschel, Christine Caine, and others.

Together, they will reflect on the Bible’s enduring impact in an increasingly digital world.