You are the light of the world and the salt of the earth: the power of Christian distinctiveness

As a Christian, there may be times when you feel small, powerless, or even question your place in the world. You may ask yourself, “What difference do I make?”

But here’s a truth to hold on to: your presence, your faith, and your walk with Christ matter more than you think.

Recently, a quiet revival has been stirring among the youth in the UK. Many young adults, especially men between 18 and 24, are turning to Jesus. Their stories often begin the same way: they saw something in Christians that they didn’t have. What was that something? Jesus.

This is great encouragement for us. It reminds us that as followers of Christ, we carry a divine distinctiveness – a radiant brightness and a rich flavour – that sets us apart and powerfully testifies to non-believers. In other words, we are not ordinary – we are salt and light. And our uniqueness come from Him.

In John 8:12, Jesus, addressing a crowd of people, said: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

Jesus is the true and great Light of the World (John 1:9; John 9:5; Matthew 4:16). Yet, many people in this world continue to wander in spiritual darkness, unaware of the truth. They have not yet opened their eyes to the light - the revelation of their Heavenly Father, who loves them beyond measure and sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, to save them from eternal separation and offer them the gift of eternal life (John 3:16).

But by God’s grace, we have been chosen to know the truth. As Jesus promised, we no longer walk in darkness, we now live in the light of life. And with that light comes a calling.

In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus turned to His disciples - and to us - and said: “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house” (Matthew 5:14–15).

This is more than poetic language; this is truth and a mandate! It is evident in the testimonies of those coming to faith during this quiet revival unfolding in the UK. Just as a single light can brighten a whole room, your presence as a follower of Jesus can illuminate your environment with God’s light – His truth and love - inside of you.

Jesus also calls us “the salt of the earth” (Matthew 5:13). Salt preserves, purifies, and enhances. Even a small amount makes a significant impact. Likewise, through the power of the gospel, our faith even in small numbers, can bring clarity, healing, and transformation to a broken world.

Think about it: only 3.5% of the ocean is salt, yet it sustains life and purifies vast waters. In the same way, even a few Christians living out the gospel can bring about real change. When people see us, they should notice a difference - a joy, peace, and hope that surpasses understanding.

So, don’t be discouraged, dear believer.

Let Jesus’ words encourage and empower you: “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). If you’ve ever wondered if your witness matters, know that it does. Your worship, your love, your integrity - it all speaks. And when it does, it points people toward the Light that saves.

You may be the only glimpse of Jesus someone sees. You carry His light. You bear His salt. And through you, God is still drawing His lost children back home.