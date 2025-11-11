YMCA helps homeless with new homes near Torbay

Christian charity, YMCA Exeter is developing new homes, with wrap-around services specially designed to support young people who were facing homelessness, back into meaningful occupation. (Photo: YMCA Exeter)

YMCA Exeter, YMCA South Devon and Torbay Council have teamed up to develop new homes in the town of Paignton.

Eight new houses have been built to provide accommodation to local young people who are seeking to move on from foster placements and council supported accommodation.

It is hoped that the new living arrangements will help the occupants develop “independent living skills”.

Gareth Sorsby, YMCA Exeter Joint CEO, said, “There is an urgent need for move-on accommodation in Torbay so that local young people can have a home in their own area and receive the support they need, enabling them to develop further and begin contributing to the local economy and society.

“For young people who have been homeless or are moving out of care, they have incredible potential to thrive, but often just need the right combination of support and stable home environment to make that possible."

It is believed that homelessness among young people is at a record high in Britain, with 118,000 at risk of having nowhere to live in 2024, according to the charity Centre Point. The annual cost of homelessness is believed by Centre Point to be around £8.5 billion, mostly due to lost productivity, but also due to crime and additional health requirements.

According to Exeter YMCA, Torbay in particular has experienced something of a crisis, with an 180 per cent increase in 18 to 25 year olds in B and Bs on the Housing Options waiting list. They are at high risk of homelessness and urgently need somewhere to live.

As well as the homes, the YMCA is also attempting to provide support, volunteering and training opportunities to the new occupants.

Sorsby said, “We know from years of experience that young people need to be able to see what they can achieve and what their future could look like if they commit to a support plan and are motivated to succeed.

“Our Supported Housing Pathway in Exeter has a 100% success rate of young people moving through our Stage 2, 3 and 4 housing, gaining the stability and confidence to move into their own long-term tenancies.

"The move-on experience is essential for each young person, providing a sense of achievement and progression.”