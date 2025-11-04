Work as worship: seeing our daily labour as a gift from God

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

It’s almost a running joke — how everyone counts down to the weekend. For many of us, the weekend feels like an escape — a break from deadlines, early alarms, and the never-ending to-do list. We slow down, rest, catch up on chores, and spend time with loved ones. All of that is good, even necessary. But if we’re honest, our excitement for the weekend often comes from a subtle belief that work itself is a burden.

What if that perspective could change?

We’ve been taught to see work mainly as an exchange — effort for income, hours for money. It’s seen as something to endure, not something to embrace.

But work is far more than that. From the very beginning, God designed work as a blessing, not a burden. Before sin entered the world, Adam was already tending the garden (Genesis 2:15). Work wasn’t punishment — it was purpose. The opportunity to use our skills, creativity, and energy to serve others is a privilege — a form of worship (1 Peter 4:10-11; Romans 12:1; Ephesians 2:10).

Rather than viewing our jobs as endless tasks for an overbearing boss or difficult colleagues, we’re invited to see every task, big or small, as service unto the Lord. Colossians 3:23 reminds us, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.”

Think about it: how would you work if the Prime Minister or a king were watching you? Now take it further — how would you work if you knew the King of kings, the Lord of lords, the Creator of the universe was personally overseeing your work? You’d probably give your best — reverently, joyfully, and with care.

This means excellence isn’t about impressing bosses or chasing promotions—it’s about honouring God. When we approach work as worship, even mundane tasks can carry eternal meaning. Whether we’re leading a team, caring for children, studying, designing, serving, or cleaning, every task becomes sacred when done with the right heart.

The truth is, the work of a Christian doesn’t begin and end with set hours. Our entire lives are a ministry. Every act of service, kindness, conversation, and integrity — whether paid or unpaid, public or unseen — can glorify God and draw others closer to Him (1 Corinthians 10:31; Colossians 3:17; Matthew 5:14-16; Galatians 6:9-10). That’s what the Great Commission calls us to — living in a way that reflects Jesus wherever we go, so that others are drawn to follow Him too – and there’s no greater work for a Christian than that (Matthew 28:19-20).

And here’s the deeper question: beyond what we do, who are we becoming? Who are we becoming in the work, in the rest, in the daily grind and the quiet moments? Because if it’s not shaping us to look more like Jesus, then we may be missing the point (Colossians 3:9-10).

So, dear reader, may this be your gentle reminder: the weekend isn’t just a break from work — it’s a time to rest and be renewed for the work that lies ahead; to recharge physically and spiritually so you can return to your calling with joy, gratitude, and purpose.

Work is not the enemy of rest — it’s an extension of worship. Remember, “it is the Lord Christ you are serving” (Colossians 3:24b).