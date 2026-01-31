Without fuss or fanfare, the local church is stepping in to support the vulnerable

Many people are turning to food banks and community pantries to get by. (Photo: Acts435)

Despite our flaws, and internal differences, the church is rolling its sleeves up, meeting urgent needs where overburdened systems and thinned out public services cannot.

When hardship bites, particularly over the long winter months, who can we rely on to support us in our hour of need? Our instinct is to look to the government, local councils, and public services for support. Yet what is so often missing in public discussion, is that the Church is already there - operating without fanfare, but quickly, locally, and on a relational, individual basis.

Winter exposes the limits of our safety nets

From what we've encountered, the reality of poverty across the UK feels much more severe than the headlines alone suggest. Even where there are benefit systems in place to protect and support the most vulnerable, almost one in five people on Universal Credit or disability benefits have used a food bank recently.

This crisis is not just affecting people out of work, but the ‘working poor’, who are choosing between dinner or the ability to stay warm as the temperature drops. Even when everyday expenses can be just about managed, there are unavoidable bills when the cambelt on the car goes, or the boiler packs up.

These are not flash-in-a-pan figures or circumstances; they are emblematic of the systemic issues we are grappling with, which only worsen as winter sets in. So the question remains, who can jump in with ease and efficiency when one in five of us is living in poverty? The role of the Government, and public services, are vital. But we, as the Church, have a key role to play in providing essential, everyday support.

“It is a constant battle to keep the meter topped up, and this causes so much anxiety. Families are not able to cook…children will just have a cold sandwich for tea. The need for basic food and gas and electricity is at a crisis point within our community.” - Jo Knaggs, Local Advocate for Acts 435, Gateway M40, Manchester

Kay’s story (name changed to protect confidentiality)

Let me paint a real-life picture. Kay was a full-time carer for her husband until he died, which when paired with her own multiple health conditions, meant she was unable to work. When Kay’s health deteriorated she was admitted to hospital. On returning home she found that her boiler had broken down. Her coping strategy was to keep a small radiator on for just one hour a day - a strategy that might have worked in the short term, but one that risked serious and lasting damage to her health, particularly through the winter months.

One of our partner churches in Peterborough learned of Kay’s situation and, within just four days, five generous supporters, unknown to Kay, stepped forward to cover the cost of a plumber. As a result, Kay can now stay warm in her own home as she recovers her strength, both physically and emotionally, after such a turbulent period. More than that, the support restored her dignity, and, above all, gave her hope.

It’s here in this place of need that we can quickly, and quietly respond. In essence, it’s love in action. And we, as the Church, are the best placed to provide this.

We’re all called to model this kind of Church

Of course, we recognise that the problems people face are complex, and in many cases require sustained support from multiple organisations, and public authorities. This is not an argument for the Church replacing the role of government or the state. Rather, it recognises that the Church is present - acting as the hands and feet of Jesus through this winter and beyond, stepping into an essential gap with compassion and responsibility. What might be possible if this role were more widely recognised, supported and championed?

Jenny Herrera is executive director of Acts 435 and has been involved in the charity since operations began in October 2009. She grew up in York, and is a chartered accountant by profession. She also runs the Good Business Charter, and is actively involved in her local church. You can partner with Acts 435 here: acts435.org.uk/partner