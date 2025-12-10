Winchester Cathedral announces its next dean

Winchester Cathedral (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Rev Canon Chris Palmer, currently serving as Canon Treasurer at Exeter Cathedral, has been appointed the next Dean of Winchester, Downing Street has announced.

Canon Palmer joined Exeter Cathedral in 2018 as Canon Chancellor, overseeing pastoral care, mission, and Christian nurture and education. In 2022 he became Canon Treasurer, taking responsibility for the cathedral building and its development.

Alongside his chapter duties, he has been active in the wider civic and diocesan community and has continued to pursue his passion for theological education, supporting clergy and ordinands in training.

The Rt Rev Philip Mounstephen, Bishop of Winchester, welcomed the appointment with warmth and enthusiasm.

“I’m delighted that Canon Chris Palmer has accepted the nomination to be the next Dean of Winchester,” he said.

“He brings great experience of cathedral and parish ministry, sharp intelligence, a ready wit and deep faith. We look forward very much to welcoming him and Olivia here amongst us.”

Reflecting on his forthcoming move, Canon Palmer expressed deep gratitude for his years at Exeter Cathedral.

“I have hugely enjoyed and grown through my time in Exeter, and will miss the cathedral and its people enormously,” he said.

“I am deeply grateful to the whole of Exeter Cathedral community. But I am also relishing a next adventure in Winchester, and getting to know its cathedral and diocese. I value your prayers as I prepare for this move.”

The Very Rev Jonathan Greener, Dean of Exeter, offered heartfelt praise for Canon Palmer’s contributions and affirmed the significance of his new appointment.

“What a great role for Chris to be moving to,” he commented.

“He’s done marvellous things for us here at Exeter Cathedral, not least in leading on our recent major building works, and we were well aware that at some point the wider Church would find out about him and want to make use of his wide-ranging talents and extraordinary energy.

"Winchester will be very blessed to have him. We shall all miss him hugely, but he and Olivia go with our love and our prayers and deep gratitude.”

Canon Palmer’s final Sunday at Exeter Cathedral will be 1 March 2026, marking the conclusion of eight years of dedicated ministry and service.