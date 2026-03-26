Why we need daily repentance

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Lent is often spoken of as a season of renewal, reflection and deeper devotion. Many Christians use these weeks to pray more intentionally, fast from distractions, or refocus their hearts on God. Yet genuine spiritual renewal does not begin with outward discipline alone. It begins with repentance.

This is an uncomfortable truth in a culture that prefers affirmation to confession and self-expression to self-examination. But the Christian life has always begun the same way: by turning away from sin and turning back to God (Acts 3:19; Mark 1:15). There can be no renewal without repentance, because before the Lord makes something new in us, He calls us to surrender what is old (Isaiah 43:18-19; Ezekiel 18:30-31).

Renewal begins with and is sustained by repentance

That pattern lies at the very heart of the Gospel. We are called to die to our old selves and be made new in Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit - a truth beautifully symbolised in baptism (Romans 6:4-6; 2 Corinthians 5:17; Romans 6:3-4; Colossians 2:12). Repentance is where that transformation begins. It is the moment a person sincerely recognises their sin, acknowledges their need for mercy, and entrusts themselves to the saving grace of Jesus Christ (Psalm 51:3-4; Romans 3:23; Ephesians 2:8-9; John 3:16).

Yet repentance is not only the beginning of the Christian journey. It is also the ongoing rhythm of it - the daily posture of the Christian heart (Luke 9:23; 1 John 1:9).

This is beautifully reflected in Jesus’ words to His disciples at the Last Supper. He tells Peter that the one who has had a bath is already clean and only needs to wash his feet (John 13:10). The image is both simple, profound and comforting. The full bath points to the cleansing that comes through salvation: the believer has been washed, forgiven and made new in Christ (Titus 3:5; 1 Corinthians 6:11). But the washing of the feet points to something ongoing - the daily repentance we still need as those who belong to Christ continue to walk through a fallen world (1 John 1:8-9; Psalm 51:2).

Christians do not need to be saved over and over again (Hebrews 10:10; Romans 8:1), but they do need to keep returning to the Lord with honesty about their sin. Though redeemed, we are still weak (2 Corinthians 12:9-10). Though made new inwardly, we still contend with the flesh (Galatians 5:17; Romans 7:18-19). Our hearts are prone to wander (Jeremiah 17:9). Sin is not only found in obvious acts of rebellion, but in thoughts, motives, attitudes, words and desires that fall short of the holiness of God (Matthew 5:28; James 4:17; Romans 3:23).

A brief and honest reflection on any ordinary day is often enough to reveal this. Pride rises easily. Impure thoughts linger. Harsh words slip out. Selfish motives shape our actions. Envy, lust, impatience, bitterness or vanity make themselves known, sometimes quietly, sometimes plainly. Even where there is sincere love for God and we long to do what is right, there remains an ongoing struggle between the flesh and the Spirit (Romans 7:21-23; Galatians 5:17). We see how easily our feet can wander (Psalm 119:176; Isaiah 53:6).

Why believers still need daily cleansing

That is why daily repentance matters. It keeps the heart soft before God (Ezekiel 36:26; Psalm 51:10). It reminds us of the truth that we never outgrow our need for grace. No matter how long we have followed Christ, we do not become self-sufficient. We are sustained every day by the mercy of God (Lamentations 3:22-23; 2 Corinthians 12:9). Repentance brings us back to that reality. It humbles us, but it does not humiliate us (Psalm 34:18). It produces sorrow for sin, but not hopelessness (2 Corinthians 7:10). Properly understood, repentance is not a joyless act of self-condemnation (Romans 8:1). It is the returning of the heart to the God who is ready to forgive (Isaiah 55:7; 1 John 1:9).

And this is where repentance becomes not only necessary, but deeply beautiful.

Jesus does not recoil from or shame the repentant sinner (John 6:37; Luke 15:20). He does not grow weary of cleansing those who come to Him in sincerity (Hebrews 7:25; 1 John 1:9). He wants His people near Him (John 15:4; James 4:8). He wants them to have a share in Him, to abide in Him, and to remain in the joy of fellowship with Him (John 15:10-11; 1 John 1:3). Daily repentance is one of the chief ways that communion is maintained. It is how believers keep short accounts with God (Psalm 32:5; Proverbs 28:13). It is how the soul stays tender, watchful and awake (Mark 13:33; 1 Peter 5:8).

How repentance is nurtured

Prayer and Scripture are central to this (Psalm 119:9-11; Colossians 4:2). The more a Christian dwells in the presence of God, the more clearly both His holiness and His mercy are seen (Isaiah 6:1-5; Exodus 33:18-19). The Holy Spirit convicts, not to drive the believer away, but to draw them back (John 16:8; John 6:44). He exposes sin in order to heal it (Psalm 139:23-24). He softens the conscience so that the heart becomes increasingly sensitive to anything that grieves God (Ephesians 4:30; 1 Thessalonians 5:19). In that sense, repentance is not separate from love; it is one of love’s clearest expressions. The more we love Christ, the more we grieve what dishonours Him, and the more quickly we return when we have strayed (Psalm 97:10; Romans 12:9; Psalm 119:59-60; Luke 15:18).

Without repentance, however, the opposite happens. The heart slowly hardens (Hebrews 3:13; Proverbs 28:14). Sin becomes easier to excuse. Conviction becomes easier to ignore (1 Timothy 4:2; Ephesians 4:19). Spiritual pride begins to grow, often unnoticed (Proverbs 16:18; Luke 18:11-12). A person may still appear religious, but inwardly they begin to rely on themselves rather than on grace (Matthew 23:27-28; Galatians 3:3). This is one reason daily repentance is so vital: it protects the soul from self-deception; mindful that all we have and all we are is by the grace of God alone (Jeremiah 17:9; 1 Corinthians 10:12; 1 Corinthians 15:10; Ephesians 2:8-9). It keeps believers low before God, which is the safest place to be (Proverbs 11:2; James 4:6).

Final Thoughts

Lent therefore offers believers an important reminder. It is not simply a time to give something up, but a time to come back. Not simply a season for spiritual effort, but a season for spiritual honesty. It calls Christians to examine themselves, to confess their sins, and to place themselves once again under the cleansing mercy of Christ.

In truth, this is not only a Lenten message. It is a lifelong one.

The Christian life is not sustained by a single moment of repentance in the past, but by a continual returning to the Lord in the present. Daily repentance does not weaken faith; it deepens it. It does not diminish assurance; it strengthens dependence. It is not a sign that grace has failed, but a sign that grace is still at work.

To repent each day is to remember who we are, who Christ is, and how desperately we need Him. It is to live with an open heart before God, refusing both despair and pretence. And it is to trust that the same Saviour who once washed us completely is still willing, in His mercy, to wash our dusty feet.

So, dear reader, during Lent, and in every season of life, let us keep coming back to the Lord. Let us not wait until our hearts feel far from Him. May we never lose the habit of repentance.