Why Easter Monday matters

Let’s be honest - many people don’t really understand the significance of Easter Monday. In fact, depending on where you live, it may be a holiday you've barely even heard of. If you live in the UK, chances are you know it as one of our Bank Holidays throughout the year.

In terms of Easter, you might be thinking, 'Aren't Good Friday and Easter Sunday enough?' 'What exactly is Easter Monday, and why does it matter?'

Easter Monday is the day immediately following Easter Sunday, the celebration of Jesus Christ’s resurrection. It kicks off the 50-day season of Eastertide, which leads up to Pentecost. While it may not get as much attention as Good Friday or Easter Sunday, Easter Monday is recognised as a public holiday in countries like Nigeria, the United Kingdom and Canada.

And more importantly for Christians, it offers a beautiful opportunity for reflection. Why? Because the resurrection of Jesus isn’t just a moment in history — it’s crucial to our faith.

Resurrection is More Than a Story

Jesus truly died and He truly rose again. That’s not a metaphor or myth — it’s reality. His death completed the work of our salvation, but His resurrection confirmed it (Romans 4:25). It sealed the victory over sin, darkness, and death, and guaranteed eternal life for all who believe (Romans 6:9 and 2 Timothy 1:10).

That alone should fill us with unshakable joy and hope — the kind that doesn’t fade with time or circumstance. But for many of us, this joy and hope don’t seem to last. Why?

Because we often overlook what must come before resurrection: death.

Before Resurrection Comes the Cross

Think of Mary weeping outside the tomb (John 20:11–18) or the disciples on the road to Emmaus, filled with confusion and grief (Luke 24:13-35). That was real heartbreak. Before the joy of Easter Sunday, there was the sorrow of Friday and the silence of Saturday.

And so it is in our lives. Resurrection requires death — death to the old self, to sin, to pride, to the patterns that separate us from God.

As Paul explains in 1 Corinthians 15, resurrection has always been God’s design (v35). Because of the fall of man, we lost our spiritual connection to God — and without that relationship, physical death marked the end of our story (Genesis 3). But through Jesus Christ, we have been reconciled to God, and death is just the beginning of an eternity with God. Even more, we are promised new spiritual bodies, transformed beyond the limits of this earthly life, glorious and eternal (v45–47; v52–54).

But it begins with surrender.

United with Christ in His Death and His Life

To follow Jesus is to die with Him — our sinful nature nailed to the cross — and to be raised with Him in newness of life (Romans 6:4-6). That means we no longer live for ourselves, but for the One who gave everything for us (Galatians 2:20; 2 Corinthians 5:15). Our hearts are being renewed, reshaped into the image of Christ — the image of sacrificial love, mercy, and truth (2 Corinthians 3:18).

We are now His hands and feet on the earth, called to continue His work of love and restoration (Ephesians 2:10).

But do we truly believe in this resurrection? Do we trust Jesus when He says, “I am the resurrection and the life”? (John 11:25)

Don’t Downplay the Power of Resurrection

Sometimes, we hesitate to embrace the resurrection fully because of the pain it requires. Crucifixion is not easy — it reveals how far we are from the image of Christ. It stirs up questions: 'Have I really been born again?' 'Can I actually live this new life?'

But here’s the truth: God doesn’t just see who you are now — He sees who you are becoming (Romans 8:29-30; Jeremiah 29:11). His love always looks forward with hope. If Jesus didn’t see potential beyond the cross, He wouldn’t have endured it. So, look at yourself through His eyes — the eyes of a God who sees the resurrected you. He will surely see the good work that He has started in you to completion (Philippians 1:6).

A New Way to Celebrate

This Easter Monday let’s give ourselves permission to pause. To reflect. To meditate on the power of Christ’s resurrection — not just as something that happened, but as something that’s still happening in us.

May your spirit be renewed, your faith strengthened, and your heart stirred to walk in the resurrected life you’ve been given.