What Ramadan means for Muslims and how we can pray for them

Christians living in Muslim-dominated areas face increased pressure during Ramadan. (Photo: Unsplash)

An Iranian Christian has given her insights into the meaning of Ramadan for Muslims and has shared three prayer topics for Christians to consider during the Islamic holy month.

Writing for the Evangelical Alliance, Bahar Shahabi, told of her experiences of Ramadan while growing up in Ramadan.

In her experience, Muslims generally try harder to do good during Ramadan. This can take many forms, like going to the mosque more, helping their neighbours, or giving more to charity.

However, Shahabi also noticed that after a month of trying to be on their best behaviour, people inevitably return to “normal patterns of sin and dysfunction”. The emphasis is on doing good outwardly, however there is no work of the Holy Spirit that transforms a person’s heart.

Secondly, Shahabi said that Ramadan is a time for belonging. The feeling of being part of a community of faith is a very powerful one, however it is also contingent on following all of the rules.

Again, the emphasis is on outward behaviour, rather than being accepted by grace.

Finally, Shahabi spoke of the desire for Muslims to come closer to God during Ramadan. This is most keenly felt during one particular night during the month, the “Night of Power”, which is meant to mark the day on which the Quran was revealed to Muhammad.

According to legend, Muhammad, said that whoever prays during the “Night of Power” will have their sins forgiven, hence many Muslims spend the night in prayer.

Shahabi said of this, “Despite this fervour, Muslims do not experience a two-way relationship with God. The craved closeness never manifests. I know this is true in my life and my husband’s, and we have ministered among so many fellow Iranians with the same experience.

“But when I came to Christ, I encountered a living, speaking God who knows me and wants to be known by me. This is utterly astonishing, especially to those of us from a Muslim background.”

Shahabi, shared three prayer topics for Christians to petition God with to help Muslims meet Jesus during this Ramadan:

1. This Ramadan, pray your Muslim friend’s genuine desire to be good would be satisfied through encountering the eternal, perfect, and heart-transforming goodness of Christ.

2. Your Muslim friend has a genuine desire to belong, as do all people. Pray this Ramadan that they would discover the security of belonging to God’s family, adopted by grace.

3. Your Muslim friend wants a connection with the Divine. This Ramadan, especially on and around the Night of Power, pray they will encounter Christ and begin a rich life of walking closely with God.