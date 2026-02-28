US unveils plan to end violence against Christians in Nigeria

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

US Congressman Riley M Moore has presented a report by House Committees on Appropriations and Foreign Affairs proposing solutions to the endemic violence in Nigeria, particularly where Christians are being targeted.

Last year more Christians were killed in Nigeria than in all other countries around the world combined. The country’s security services have generally proved incapable of preventing an endless tide of murders, raids and kidnappings by Islamist militia, Fulani herdsmen and bandit gangs.

The US has taken an increased interest in the country, with Donald Trump ordering airstrikes on Islamist camps in the country on Christmas Day in direct retaliation for violence against Nigeria's Christian community.

The first recommendation in Moore's report is to “strike a bilateral agreement between the United States and the Government of Nigeria to protect vulnerable Christian communities from violent persecution, eliminate jihadist terror activity in the region, further economic cooperation, and counter adversaries in the region, including the Chinese Communist Party and Russian Federation”.

The proposed plan suggests that Nigeria divest itself of Russian military equipment “for American military equipment through sales and financing”.

The report also recommends that the US government withhold certain funds from Nigeria if its government fails to show sufficient commitment to ending anti-Christian violence.

The population of Nigeria is split roughly 50/50 between Christians and Muslims, and the country is currently ranked by Open Doors the 7th worst persecutor of Christians in the world.

Last year the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, declared a nationwide state of emergency and said he would be doubling the size of the police force. However, Christian groups have criticised his refusal to acknowledge the sectarian nature of much of the violence.

Nigeria, the US report says, must show the “political will” and commit its own resources to ending the violence.

Reacting to the report, Mohammed Idris, Nigeria’s minister for information, said, “It is important to state clearly that Nigeria does not have, and has never had, a state policy of religious persecution.

“The violence being confronted by our security agencies is not driven by government policy or religious bias, but by complex security threats, including terrorism, organised criminality, and longstanding communal tensions."

According to the Nigerian Daily Post, Idris reiterated the Nigerian government’s willingness to work with US.