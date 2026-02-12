Trust drives Christian giving as committed believers donate four times UK average - report

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Committed Christians in the UK are donating more than four times the national monthly average for charitable donations, according to the newly published Generosity Report 2026.

The report, produced by Christian charity Stewardship and based on research conducted by Whitestone Insight, sheds new light into patterns of Christian giving and identifies trust as the single most significant factor shaping generosity.

The study, which surveyed just over 6,000 UK Christians and included in-depth interviews with 15 committed believers, found that Christians who are weekly churchgoers and Bible readers donate around £326 per month. This represents more than 10% of their income.

By comparison, the UK public gives an average of £72 per month to charity, according to data from the Charities Aid Foundation.

Across all Christians surveyed, average monthly giving stood at £116 — around 4.7% of income — still roughly 1.5 times the national average, though slightly lower than last year’s figure.

The report also highlights a significant “giving gap”.

If all Christians gave 10% of their post-tax income - the benchmark used in the report’s definition of tithing - typical monthly donations would rise to £245, more than twice the current level, potentially transforming the capacity of churches and charities across the country.

A dominant theme of this year’s findings is the connection between trust and giving.

Christians with a high level of trust in their church represent nearly three-quarters (74%) of donors overall and three-quarters (75%) of those giving specifically to Christian causes.

Of those who report strong trust in their church, almost 90% support their churches financially, and a majority (61%) give consistently.

The research suggests that regular teaching on generosity plays a key role in building that trust.

Among those who trust their church “a lot”, over three quarters (77%) have heard teaching on generosity in the past year.

A similar pattern was observed across Christian charities and workers, where those who received teaching were significantly more likely to express strong trust.

While regular giving remains robust, the report found an 11% decline in giving in response to prompts or emergency appeals.

The shift suggests a move away from reactive donations toward more planned and relationship-based giving.

The report organises its eight main findings into three categories, “Trust and generosity”, “Giving habits” and “The future of giving”, offering practical recommendations to help church and charity leaders strengthen generosity in their communities.

One of the most striking findings concerns younger believers.

The 18 to 34 age group leads in proportional giving, contributing 11% of their income.

Two in five Christians in this age group say they intend to increase their giving in the coming year, compared with just 5% among those aged 55 to 64.

Younger Christians also show a greater appetite for teaching on generosity.

Nearly half (46%) of 18 to 34 year olds said they would like their church to address the topic at least monthly, rising to 60% among committed believers in that bracket.

On the other hand, just 8% of those aged 55 to 64 expressed a desire for regular teaching.

The report introduces five “giving personas”, including the “younger giver”, to help churches understand what motivates different groups and how best to nurture generosity.

Janie Oliver, CEO of Stewardship, said the findings are a mix of encouragement and challenge.

“Our Generosity Report 2026 explores the vital role of trust in generosity revealing how and why Christians are giving and where trust can be rebuilt or strengthened,” she said.

“It is also exciting to get a more detailed look at the emerging generation of younger Christians who are hungry for faith and are driven by it to be the most generous.”

She added that the report aims to help Christians “model the kind of integrity that invites trust and releases generosity in others”.

His Eminence Archbishop Angaelos OBE, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London, welcomed the findings, describing it as “heartening” to see young people not only returning to church but also supporting their parishes and charitable causes.

Andrew Hawkins, CEO of Whitestone Insight, said the report demonstrates that “the most committed followers of Jesus give dramatically more, and that trust remains the determining factor in releasing generosity”.

He added that increasing generosity benefits both givers and recipients, noting that those who give willingly experience greater joy and gratitude.

Now in its third year, the Generosity Report seeks not only to measure giving but to help churches and Christian organisations close the gap between current and potential generosity.

By strengthening trust, deepening discipleship and providing practical guidance, the authors argue, the UK Church could unlock significantly greater resources for ministry and charitable work in the years ahead.