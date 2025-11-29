Tribunal upholds new safeguarding complaint against David Tudor

A new complaint against disgraced priest David Tudor has been upheld by a Southwark Diocese tribunal.

Tudor was formerly a rector in the Diocese of Chelmsford and Diocese of Southwark. Last year he was banned from ministry for life after he admitted that sexual abuse allegations against him by two other women were true.

A further allegation against Tudor was considered by a separate tribunal held this month. It has concluded that he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl when he was a priest in the Diocese of Southwark in the 1980s.

Commenting on this latest tribunal decision, the Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani said: “I want to thank sincerely the woman who brought this complaint, and to say how grateful I was to be able to meet with her earlier this year.

"She has shown great courage in coming forward to report David Tudor’s abuse and I am profoundly sorry for the harm he has caused her and the other survivors of the abuse he perpetrated."

The Church of England imposed a lifelong ministry ban on Tudor in October 2024 after upholding complaints from two other women, also relating to his time as a priest in the Diocese of Southwark. During that tribunal, he admitted to serious sexual abuse against two teenage girls.

The National Safeguarding Team (NST) together with the dioceses of Southwark and Chelmsford subsequently launched the David Tudor Safeguarding Practice Review to examine its safeguarding measures.

The review initially had a six-month deadline but this has now been extended "due to new police information", and is expected to conclude in early 2026.

Anyone affected by this update can receive support through the Safe Spaces helpline on 0300 303 1056, the Safe Spaces Website or by contacting the National Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@churchofengland.org.