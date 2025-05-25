Tribunal rules against Christian teacher who raised concerns about trans policy

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Christian teacher who objected to her school's transgender policy has lost her unfair dismissal case.

The teacher, referred to by the pseudonym 'Hannah' by her legal team due to reporting restrictions, was asked by the Nottinghamshire school where she worked to refer to an 8-year-old transitioning child by their new name and chosen pronouns.

She was also informed that the child was to be allowed to use the toilets and changing room facilities of the opposite sex.

Hannah was suspended and investigated by the school after she refused to comply with the policy on the grounds of conscience and her Christian faith.

She was later dismissed after sharing information about the situation with lawyers as she sought a judicial review. The school argued that the information was confidential.

Hannah took legal action claiming detriment for making a protected disclosure, automatic unfair dismissal, ordinary unfair dismissal, wrongful dismissal, direct religion or belief discrimination, and harassment related to religion or belief.

The claims were all dismissed by the employment tribunal in a ruling published on Friday, which also ordered that anonymity and reporting restrictions must remain in place indefinitely to protect the child's privacy and safety.

Hannah, who is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), plans to appeal the judgment.

"I am very disappointed with the judgment. It misrepresents the facts," she said.

"I ask myself if the courts are afraid of hearing any evidence that socially transitioning young children is harmful."

She added, "I was informed by my conscience as a Christian to live right before my God and also by the body evidence I had researched which informed me clearly that social transitioning young children is harmful.”

Andrea Williams, CLC chief executive, said, “Hannah’s story exposes the confusion and untruths that have been embedded in primary schools over human sexuality and identity. This has developed into an education crisis which needs to be stopped."Educators are now operating under a climate of fear terrified that raising legitimate questions or safeguarding concerns will lead to accusations of transphobia or regulatory scrutiny with accusations of being a danger to children, even criminal.

"This stifling atmosphere prevents honest conversations and undermines the duty of care owed to all students."