The sacred gift of rest: why we must pause and trust God

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pause. Take a deep breath.

We live in a world that glorifies relentless hard work, even to the point of exhaustion. Productivity is often equated with worth, and taking a break can feel like failure. Even as Christians, we sometimes struggle with this mindset. But today, I want to remind you why rest is not just important - it’s sacred.

What Is Rest?

The word rest, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, carries two essential ideas: “to cease” and “to depend on.”

Rest is not simply stopping work; it is also an act of trust.

God Created Rest for Us

From the very beginning, God established the rhythm of rest. After six days of creation, He rested on the seventh day (Genesis 2:2). He didn't do this because He was weary but to set an example for us. He blessed and sanctified this day, calling it the Sabbath (Genesis 2:3).

As His children, we are called to follow in His footsteps. We should take a break from the work that we have been blessed with to recover our strength.

Hebrews 4:9-10 reminds us, “There remains, then, a Sabbath-rest for the people of God, for anyone who enters God’s rest also rests from their works, just as God did from His.”

If the Almighty Creator of the universe took time to rest, why do we feel guilty for doing the same?

Rest Renews Us Spiritually

Rest is more than just physical recovery; it is a time of spiritual renewal. It allows us to be refilled and strengthened in our faith.

By stepping back, we let go of the worldly notion that everything depends on our efforts. Rest reminds us that God is in control and that we are utterly dependent on Him.

As Psalm 46:10 declares, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

Jesus Offers Us True Rest

We all wrestle with inner struggles - anxiety, stress, loneliness, and even addictions. Yet, Jesus offers us a rest that is eternal, one that brings true peace.

In Matthew 11:28-30, He invites us, saying, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”

Rest in God’s Love

This discussion about rest reminds me of George Herbert’s poem, "The Pulley". In the poem, God blesses mankind with strength, beauty, wisdom, honour, and pleasure. Yet, He withholds one thing – rest - knowing that without it, humanity would seek fulfilment in creation rather than in the Creator.

This poetic insight echoes what King David declares in Psalm 62:1, “Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from Him.”

Rest is not laziness. Rest is obedience. Rest is renewal. Rest is trust.

When we choose to cease striving and depend on God, we align ourselves with His perfect design. We embrace the peace, strength, and comfort He longs to give us.

So today, take a deep breath. Pause. And rest in Him.