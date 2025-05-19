'The Chosen' star shares what viewers can expect from 'intense' season 6

Actor Jonathan Roumie, centre, portrays Jesus Christ in Season Four of the series "The Chosen". (Photo: "The Chosen")

“The Chosen” star Reza Diako has opened up about what fans can expect in season six of the hit series chronicling the life of Christ — and the emotional toll, he says, will be unlike anything viewers have seen so far.

“If you’re the kind that enjoys intensity, then I suppose you’re very excited for what’s coming,” Diako told The Christian Post. “If you can’t handle it, then I’m so sorry, but it’s still going to happen.”

Diako, who plays the Apostle Philip in the Dallas Jenkins-directed series, says the upcoming season of "The Chosen" delves deeper into the final days of Jesus’ life, carrying a level of emotional and spiritual weight that reflects years of character development across the ensemble cast.

“We know where the story is going,” he said. “It’s painful. It’s difficult. But what makes it different with ‘The Chosen’ is that we’ve built a journey with these characters for five, six seasons. So it’s not just a reenactment of an iconic moment. It’s more like losing a family member.”

The show, which began as a crowdfunded project, has become a global phenomenon, streaming in over 175 countries and recently partnering with Amazon Prime to reach even wider audiences. Diako joined the cast in season four, stepping into the role of Philip, a character he describes as a spiritual outsider who plays a key role in uniting the disciples.

“It’s been quite a ride from day one,” Diako reflected. “Meeting everyone, cast, crew, fans, it really is like a big family. We call it the 'Chosen family.'”

First introduced in season two, Philip is portrayed as both idiosyncratic and deeply spiritual, a man who has trained under John the Baptist and chosen to follow Jesus not out of coercion, but conviction.

“Philip is interesting because he sought out Jesus,” Diako said. “That’s rare. Most of the disciples had to be convinced. But he saw something and responded. And I think that tells you something about his character — that he’s seeking something almost ineffable.”

That desire to seek, Diako says, mirrors his own life. Having lived in multiple countries and adapted to radically different environments, the actor says he identifies with Philip’s nomadic spirituality.

“I’ve been to four different countries and had to adapt to different cultures and systems,” he said. “When you do that, you start focusing more on metaphorical and spiritual values than material structures. That helped me connect with Philip, someone who’s had to let go of comfort and still found a way to lead.”

Before turning to acting, Diako studied psychology, earned a master’s degree in mental health, and even spent time in medical school. These experiences, he says, inform his approach to character development, particularly for someone as emotionally layered as Philip.

“Acting preparation is about curiosity, never stopping the process of asking questions,” he said. “With my background, whether it’s psychology or medicine, you’re always asking: What’s underneath? What motivates someone? What’s their childhood like? Why did Philip leave his home and go to the wilderness with John? Why did he leave that for Jesus? You build from the ground up.”

"The Chosen: Last Supper," which debuted in theaters, brought rising tensions within the disciple group. Moments of betrayal, ambition and spiritual crisis shaped much of the narrative. The eight-episode season will debut on Prime Video in three parts over three weeks: the first two episodes will drop on June 15, followed by three more on June 22, and the final three on June 29.

“Philip is kind of the glue,” Diako said. “He’s the one who tries to make everyone feel comfortable, who navigates the tension between Simon Peter, Matthew and others. He comes in with this message of: ‘Let’s focus on the path we’re walking with Jesus, not the chaos around us.’”

For Diako, one of the most moving moments in filming season five was the Last Supper sequence, when Jesus begins to speak openly about His impending death, and the disciples struggle to accept it.

“They hear it, but they don’t want to understand,” he said. “That hit me because it’s such a human reaction. We get signs, we know the truth deep down, but sometimes we just don’t want to face it. We resist. And yet, we’re still called to keep walking forward.”

"The Chosen" has long been praised for humanizing the biblical narrative and giving emotional and psychological depth to figures often portrayed as distant or idealized.

That realism, Diako told CP, is key to the show’s wide appeal.

“One of the reasons I love 'The Chosen' is that it makes everything so accessible,” he said. “You see the trauma, the confusion, the personality clashes. These are real people — people you could find today in a classroom, a workshop, an office. And yet, they’re brought together for something extraordinary.”

That emotional accessibility, he says, is part of why the show has continued to resonate across cultures and faith traditions.

“In times like these — with so much hatred, division, doubt — a show that speaks to faith, unity, and compassion will naturally connect,” Diako said. “From the beginning, 'The Chosen' has focused on the outcast. You see how Jesus treats Mary Magdalene, how he sees Matthew. That touches something in everyone.”

As fans prepare for the heavier themes of season six, Diako said he hopes both longtime viewers and first-time watchers walk away with a renewed sense of hope and perspective.

“Season six will be intense, yes,” he said. “But the story itself, the writing, the performances, the heart, has also grown. Everyone knows each other so well now, and that chemistry shows. The stakes are higher. The emotions are deeper. But if you hold on, you’ll see the good news that comes next. So hold your chairs tight.”

“This show is growing in every way,” Diako added. “It’s expanding. It’s reaching people. And it’s reminding all of us that the story of Jesus isn’t just sacred; it’s human. And that’s what makes it so powerful.”

© The Christian Post