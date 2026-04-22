Street pastor case is a 'shocking' attack on freedom of religion and speech

Staff writer
Pastor Clive Johnston
 (Photo: The Christian Institute)

As Pastor Clive Johnston’s trial resumes, The Christian Institute has warned that the prosecution of a man for preaching the gospel represents a “shocking” attack on freedom of speech and religion.

Johnston was cautioned and later prosecuted for delivering an open air sermon on a Sunday in 2024.

The sermon took place by the road side and was technically within an abortion clinic buffer zone. However, the sermon made no mention of abortion and was centred on John 3:16, which states, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

Johnston is accused of intentionally influencing a protected person, or being reckless as to whether his actions had that effect and could face a fine and a criminal record, if convicted. He is being supported in his case by The Christian Institute.

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of The Christian Institute, said, “Should a law designed to stop abortion protests be used to criminalise gospel preaching? John 3:16 is a wonderful, famous verse and everyone knows it says nothing about abortion. 

“We have amazing freedom in this country to share the Christian message. That’s why we’ve taken on this case. Prosecuting Pastor Johnston for preaching ‘God so loved the world’ near a hospital on a quiet Sunday is a shocking new attempt to restrict freedom of religion and freedom of speech in a part of the world where open air gospel services are a part of the culture.” 

He added, “Christians are pro-life. But preaching the good news about Christ is not the same thing as protesting against abortion. The police and the Public Prosecution Service are overstepping the mark.” 

The US has expressed an interest in the case, with the state department saying it is “monitoring” the situation along with other similar cases, such as those prosecuted for silently praying within abortion buffer zones.

In a statement the state department said, “The United States is still monitoring many “buffer zone” cases in the UK, as well as other acts of censorship across Europe. The UK’s persecution of silent prayer represents not only an egregious violation of the fundamental right to free speech and religious liberty, but also a concerning departure from the shared values that ought to underpin US-UK relations.” 

55% OFF
Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants
$14.99 $32.99
18% OFF
Seesii Cordless Electric Fillet Knife Kit - High-Speed Rechargeable Fish & Meat Slicer with 4 Blades
$65.99 $79.99
25% OFF
Zinc-Coated Elevated Garden Bed for Flourishing Plants
$29.99 $39.99
50% OFF
Elegant Beige Long Sleeve Fit and Flare Mini Dress
$9.99 $19.99
42% OFF
Adjustable Children's Desk and Chair Set - Premium MDF and Steel Construction
$80.91 $139.99
50% OFF
Affordable Kids Headphones with Volume Control - Blue and Yellow
$6.49 $12.99
70% OFF
Smart 5-in-1 App-Controlled Waterproof Door Lock with Camera, 70% OFF
$53.99 $179.99
60% OFF
Veeconn Wireless Pet Grooming Kit - 60% Discount
$11.87 $29.99
30% OFF
MINOSYS 47-inch Computer Desk with Storage Shelf – Gray, Ideal Gaming Desk for Bedrooms, 30% OFF
$41.99 $59.99
58% OFF
Nesugar G3 Portable Steam Iron - 15 Seconds Rapid Heat, 57% Discount
$19.12 $45
Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Street pastor case is a 'shocking' attack on freedom of religion and speech
Street pastor case is a 'shocking' attack on freedom of religion and speech

The Christian Institute, which is supporting the pastor, accused the police and Public Prosecution Service of "overstepping the mark".

Christian man prosecuted over ex-gay testimony urges Europe's Christians to take a bold stand for truth
Christian man prosecuted over ex-gay testimony urges Europe's Christians to take a bold stand for truth

A Christian man in Malta who was repeatedly dragged into court over three years for giving his testimony about leaving the homosexual lifestyle urged his fellow Christians to stand boldly for Jesus Christ amid rising cultural hostility.

Artemis II astronaut who isn't religious cried seeing the cross after Moon mission
Artemis II astronaut who isn't religious cried seeing the cross after Moon mission

NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman said that although he is not a religious man, he “broke down in tears” after returning from the mission and felt such intense emotion that he asked to speak with a Navy chaplain. 

Young men in the US overtake women on religious commitment, new data shows
Young men in the US overtake women on religious commitment, new data shows

Young men in the US are now more likely than young women to say religion plays a central role in their lives, marking a notable shift in long-standing patterns of religious belief, according to new analysis from Gallup.

Today's Top Deals

Ekouaer 3-Piece Maternity & Nursing Pajamas Set - Short Sleeve Top with Shorts and Pants

$14.99
$32.99 55% OFF
View Deal

Seesii Cordless Electric Fillet Knife Kit - High-Speed Rechargeable Fish & Meat Slicer with 4 Blades

$65.99
$79.99 18% OFF
View Deal

Zinc-Coated Elevated Garden Bed for Flourishing Plants

$29.99
$39.99 25% OFF
View Deal

Elegant Beige Long Sleeve Fit and Flare Mini Dress

$9.99
$19.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Adjustable Children's Desk and Chair Set - Premium MDF and Steel Construction

$80.91
$139.99 42% OFF
View Deal

Affordable Kids Headphones with Volume Control - Blue and Yellow

$6.49
$12.99 50% OFF
View Deal

Smart 5-in-1 App-Controlled Waterproof Door Lock with Camera, 70% OFF

$53.99
$179.99 70% OFF
View Deal

Veeconn Wireless Pet Grooming Kit - 60% Discount

$11.87
$29.99 60% OFF
View Deal

MINOSYS 47-inch Computer Desk with Storage Shelf – Gray, Ideal Gaming Desk for Bedrooms, 30% OFF

$41.99
$59.99 30% OFF
View Deal

Nesugar G3 Portable Steam Iron - 15 Seconds Rapid Heat, 57% Discount

$19.12
$45 58% OFF
View Deal