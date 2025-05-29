Scotland sees record high in abortion numbers amid debate over home abortion access

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The number of abortions performed in Scotland reached a historic peak in 2024, according to new data published this week by Public Health Scotland.

A total of 18,710 abortions were recorded last year, an increase of 468 from 2023 - marking the highest figure since records began.

Catherine Robinson from the pro-life campaign organisation, Right To Life UK, commented: “It is a great tragedy that 18,710 lives were lost to abortion in Scotland last year, the highest number on record.

“Every one of these abortions represents a failure of our society to protect the lives of babies in the womb and a failure to offer full support to women with unplanned pregnancies.”

The proportion of women aged 15 to 44 undergoing abortions increased slightly in 2024, rising from 17.5 per 1,000 in the previous year to 17.9 per 1,000.

The statistics further indicated a growth in repeat abortions, rising from 7,282 in 2023 to 7,670 in 2024. This means that over 40% of all abortions carried out last year were repeat procedures.

There were also notable changes in figures related to abortions performed under specific circumstances. The number of abortions involving babies diagnosed with Down’s syndrome climbed to 60 in 2024, up from 52 the previous year - an increase of 15.38%.

Disability-selective abortions overall reached 280 cases, reflecting a 76.74% rise compared to 2018.

Furthermore, abortions carried out at 18 to 20 weeks pregnant increased marginally, going from 147 in 2023 to 152 in 2024.

The release of these figures has reignited debate over the provision of abortion services in Scotland, particularly regarding the continuation of at-home abortions.

Introduced as a temporary measure during the Covid-19 pandemic, home abortion access has since become a permanent feature of Scotland’s healthcare system. Critics argue that the absence of in-person consultations has raised safety concerns.

Right To Life UK responded to the statistics by renewing its call to the Scottish government to reinstate in-person consultations for abortion care.

Ms Robinson said: “Ahead of at-home abortions being permanently made available, a large number of MSPs, MPs and medical professionals warned about the negative impact these schemes would have on women.

“Since then, we have seen these concerns confirmed, with women such as Carla Foster performing at-home abortions well beyond the 24-week time limit, putting their health at serious risk.

"If Carla Foster had been given an in-person consultation, where her gestation could have been accurately determined, she would not have been able to access abortion pills and this tragic case would have been prevented."

The organisation argues that face-to-face medical assessments are critical in preventing complications, especially in later-stage abortions.

“The clear solution here is the urgent reinstatement of in-person appointments,” Ms Robinson stated. “This would prevent women’s lives from being put at risk from self-administered late-term abortions.”

The issue is further complicated by recent developments in Scottish abortion legislation. In September 2024, SNP delegates approved the motion to secure “the right to abortion in any future constitution of an independent Scotland”.

Advocates say this would safeguard 'reproductive rights' against political or legal changes, while critics warn it could lead to one of the most liberal abortion policies globally.

At the same time, in September 2024, Scotland implemented the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Act, establishing mandatory 200-metre buffer zones around abortion clinics - the largest minimum distance of any such zones worldwide.

These zones prohibit any form of protest or engagement with the women accessing abortion services - including silent prayer, displaying signs or audible discussions in private residences and around churches within the boundary.

Individuals found guilty of a violation may face a maximum fine of £10,000 for summary offences, or an unlimited financial penalty following indictment.

The law allows for buffer zones to be extended further at the discretion of the Scottish government. Polling by the Daily Telegraph suggests that the public holds mixed views on the current abortion framework.

While a majority of women (71%) reportedly endorse reinstating in-person consultations for abortion care, only 9% back the current at-home model. Just 16% of the public are in favour of decriminalising abortion.

Additionally, polling data shows that many women support tighter abortion regulations, with 70% favouring a reduction in the time limit and 91% calling for a ban on sex-selective abortions.