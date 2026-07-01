Salvation Army praised for aid efforts in deadly Bedford train crash

Staff writer
Salvation Army
Salvation Army volunteers and an Emergency Response Vehicle like this one was deployed to the scene. (Photo: The Salvation Army)

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, has praised The Salvation Army for the assistance it provided to emergency services following a deadly train crash near Bedford on 19 June.

Two trains collided on the Midlands Main Line, resulting in the death of one of the drivers and injuring 162 people, many of them seriously.

While the exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, a preliminary report has suggested it may have been caused by a malfunction of the Automatic Warning System on one of the trains, causing it to stop unexpectedly. A second train, for reasons that are yet to be determined passed a red signal and crashed into the first.

As well as the usual emergency services, The Salvation Army responded to a request for assistance from the British Transport Police by deploying its Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV), with volunteers providing practical and emotional assistance to emergency workers.

The ERV team worked in shifts, maintaining a continuous presence from late Friday (the day of the accident) through to Sunday evening. Some 21 volunteers were involved in the effort.

Adrian Clee, The Salvation Army's Territorial Emergency Response Officer said, “Our primary objective is always the same: to support the emergency services at the incident by providing food and drink, and then pastoral - and if requested, spiritual - support for people. It's not just about the practical support; it's about being there for people who are dealing with incredibly difficult circumstances.”

At a meeting with emergency services, rail staff and Salvation Army volunteers, Alexander praised the “heroic” efforts and “numerous acts of kindness” that prevented a bad situation from becoming even worse.

Following the meeting, Clee commented, “It means a lot when senior politicians take the time to thank our organisation and our volunteers in such a public way.

"It's not about the recognition, but it is a validation of the hard work and commitment of our teams who give up their time to support others in their hour of need.

"It's just good for our volunteers to know that what they do is appreciated.”

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