Salvation Army launches appeal to keep rough sleepers warm this winter

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

With winter setting in, the Street branch of The Salvation Army in Somerset has launched a local campaign to collect clean good-quality sleeping bags for people experiencing homelessness.

The initiative was inspired by a comment from a foodbank visitor who spoke of the fear of spending a night in the cold with a damp, unusable sleeping bag — a small but powerful reminder of the daily hardships many endure.

Church leader at the Street Salvation Army, Louise Melia, said: “We were reminded that a dry night is a safe night, a dignified night, and a healthier night.

"A simple, dry sleeping bag can be the difference between a manageable situation and a desperate one, especially as we look towards the colder, wetter months.”

Although the appeal only recently began, it is already making a difference. Within days, two sleeping bags that had been donated were handed out to people in immediate need.

“We don’t have a specific target number,” Melia added. "Our goal is to meet the need, one person at a time. Every clean sleeping bag donated means one more person in our community can face the night with a little more comfort and dignity.”

For those wishing to donate clean, good-quality sleeping bags, they can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hall on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday mornings, with other drop-off times available by contacting the church directly.

Monetary donations can also be made physically or online through the Street Corps JustGiving page.

The drive forms part of the Salvation Army’s ongoing efforts to tackle homelessness in Street, working alongside Somerset County Council’s homeless outreach and running essential services like the local foodbank.

The Goswell Road church is also preparing “kettle packs” as part of its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) — offering essential supplies to those moved into short-term housing because of domestic violence, homelessness or housing emergencies.