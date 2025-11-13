Salvation Army launches appeal to keep rough sleepers warm this winter

Obianuju Mbah
homeless, homelessness
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

With winter setting in, the Street branch of The Salvation Army in Somerset has launched a local campaign to collect clean good-quality sleeping bags for people experiencing homelessness.

The initiative was inspired by a comment from a foodbank visitor who spoke of the fear of spending a night in the cold with a damp, unusable sleeping bag — a small but powerful reminder of the daily hardships many endure.

Church leader at the Street Salvation Army, Louise Melia, said: “We were reminded that a dry night is a safe night, a dignified night, and a healthier night.

"A simple, dry sleeping bag can be the difference between a manageable situation and a desperate one, especially as we look towards the colder, wetter months.” 

Although the appeal only recently began, it is already making a difference. Within days, two sleeping bags that had been donated were handed out to people in immediate need.

“We don’t have a specific target number,” Melia added. "Our goal is to meet the need, one person at a time. Every clean sleeping bag donated means one more person in our community can face the night with a little more comfort and dignity.”

For those wishing to donate clean, good-quality sleeping bags, they can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Hall on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Friday mornings, with other drop-off times available by contacting the church directly.

Monetary donations can also be made physically or online through the Street Corps JustGiving page.

The drive forms part of the Salvation Army’s ongoing efforts to tackle homelessness in Street, working alongside Somerset County Council’s homeless outreach and running essential services like the local foodbank.

The Goswell Road church is also preparing “kettle packs” as part of its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) — offering essential supplies to those moved into short-term housing because of domestic violence, homelessness or housing emergencies.

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Clergy in Ukraine work to heal psychological trauma of war
Clergy in Ukraine work to heal psychological trauma of war

Returning soldiers and families feel the strain of war, but clergy are not immune either, says a local bishop.

Church's mission unchanged, says bishop as Isle of Man moves to end voting rights
Church's mission unchanged, says bishop as Isle of Man moves to end voting rights

The Isle of Man has come a step closer to removing the voting rights of the local bishop after a vote on a constitutional bill in the Tynwald.

Salvation Army launches appeal to keep rough sleepers warm this winter
Salvation Army launches appeal to keep rough sleepers warm this winter

With winter setting in, the Street branch of The Salvation Army in Somerset has launched a local campaign to collect clean good-quality sleeping bags for people experiencing homelessness.

Cultivating the fruits of the Spirit: Kindness that heals and restores
Cultivating the fruits of the Spirit: Kindness that heals and restores

As we continue our journey through the fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22–23), we arrive at kindness — a virtue that often seems simple enough, yet carries divine power to heal, restore and reveal the very heart of God.