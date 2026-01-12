Safeguarding complaint against Sarah Mullally dismissed

Staff writer
Bishop of London
Dame Sarah Mullally is the incoming Archbishop of Canterbury. (Photo: Church of England)

The Archbishop of York has decided not to take further action against Dame Sarah Mullally in relation to a safeguarding complaint made against her.

The complaint was brought by an individual identified only as "Survivor N". It concerned her handling of an abuse case when she was Bishop of London. 

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell found that Dame Mullally had not committed any misconduct and that further action was therefore unwarranted.

“After having very carefully reviewed the matter, I have determined that no further action will be taken in respect of this complaint,” Cottrell said.

“Accordingly, I am entirely satisfied that there is no misconduct.”

Survivor N has the right to appeal the decision under the provisions of the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM) - the disciplinary process in the Church of England that considers safeguarding complaints. 

Survivor N criticised the outcome in comments to Premier Christian News in which they said it was a “blatant conflict of interest that Stephen Cottrell should judge a Clergy Discipline Measure complaint when he himself is the subject of a CDM complaint in the very same matter”.

Survivor N said he had been informed that an allegation of sexual abuse he made against a priest in the Diocese of London will be looked into. That investigation will be overseen by the Bishop of Fulham, Jonathan Baker. 

Bishop Mullally is in her final weeks as Bishop of London before her Confirmation of Election at St Paul’s Cathedral on 28 January when she will legally become the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.

News
