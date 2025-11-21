Report shows huge contribution of faith communities to Welsh society

Llandaff Cathedral in Wales. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Evangelical Alliance has produced a report showing the impact that faith communities are having in Wales.

The Faith in Wales report suggests that faith communities contribute at least £250 million to the Welsh economy every year, representing a 49 per cent increase from when the report was first and last published, in 2008, accounting for inflation.

The report also indicated that nearly all faith communities in Wales (97 per cent) engage in social action initiatives. The role of places of worship as important community centres was also highlighted.

The majority of social action initiatives are centred on family and social support, although more than half (52 per cent) of faith communities provide health support and food bank services.

Just under a third of faith communities (29 per cent) are involved in tackling homelessness and in promoting green initiatives. Nearly a quarter (22 per cent) of faith communities provide assistance and support to people struggling with debt.

Rev Canon Tim Rowlands, head of the Evangelical Alliance in Wales, said, “This report is extremely encouraging for faith communities, demonstrating their important and positive contribution to the lives of so many people.

"I hope it will prove a helpful incentive towards further collaboration between faith communities and policymakers, while also providing information to assist faith communities in their planning and service delivery.”

The launch of the report was attended by Jane Hutt, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip for the Welsh government.

She said, “Faith is important to so many people in Wales. Our faith communities help their local areas in many ways, promoting equality, social inclusion and community cohesion.

"As a government we value the input from our faith communities, as part of a range of perspectives which are crucial to policy development.

“I welcome this report, which highlights our shared values of diversity, inclusivity and supporting the vulnerable.”