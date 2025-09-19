Remembering Steve Legg: One year on 

Steve Legg 1967 - 2024

It is now one year since the passing of Steve Legg, the much–loved comedian, escapologist, evangelist and editor of Sorted magazine.

Steve died at the age of 57, following a brave battle with cancer, leaving behind his wife Bekah, their family, and an extraordinary legacy of faith-filled creativity.

Born in Bournemouth, Steve began his career in 1988 and went on to perform across five continents.

His unique mix of humour, magic and escapology opened doors for the gospel in churches, conferences and festivals, as well as on stages such as the Royal Albert Hall and the National Indoor Arena.

Short television and radio spots followed, including The Big Breakfast, The Disney Club, BBC Radio 2 and Radio 5 Live.

Admirers from both the Christian and secular worlds appreciated his gift - Bear Grylls called him “hilarious”, while Jonathan Ross described him as “very clever indeed”.

Yet for all his success, Steve was very much a Kingdom man. While he could shine on mainstream platforms, it was often at Christian festivals and events that he seemed most at home, bringing joy and encouragement to believers and seekers alike.

The glory and glitter of the secular entertainment world may not have suited him as naturally as his affinity for the world of faith, where his passion for the gospel burned brightest.

Beyond the stage, Steve served as the editor of Sorted magazine, helping to shape a pioneering Christian men’s title that reflected his vision to engage men with faith, culture and life in accessible and thought-provoking ways.

His work with Sorted demonstrated his belief that print media could be a powerful tool for mission and encouragement.

In his final days, Steve continued to embody courage and faith. Just days before his death, he wrote to friends with characteristic humour, even as he described the seriousness of his condition. His words testified to the presence of God with his family and to the extraordinary kindness shown by friends and supporters.

His wife Bekah described him simply as “one of a kind and the best of men”. Those words capture the sense of loss still felt a year later, but also the enduring gratitude for a man whose life was given to lifting others up and pointing them to Christ.

One year on, we remember Steve Legg not only as a gifted entertainer and editor, but as a servant of the Kingdom who never lost sight of the message he was called to share. His laughter, faith and creativity continue to inspire, and his legacy through Sorted magazine and beyond still bears fruit today.